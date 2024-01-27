Lorraine Kelly addresses Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exits as she admits she ‘misses them’

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby both stepped down from This Morning last year after hosting the show together for over a decade.

Phil left ITV completely in May 2023 after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. In October, Holly decided to step away from the show following all the drama. She then took a three-month TV break to be with her family.

Now, their former ITV daytime colleague Lorraine Kelly has weighed in on their exits as she admitted she misses them.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby news

Speaking to Woman & Home in a new interview, Lorraine said: “If you’d told me at the start of [last] year that Holly [Willoughby] and Phil [Schofield] wouldn’t be [on This Morning], I wouldn’t have believed you. But you know what? The show will continue. She’ll be fine. He’ll be fine. Eventually. It will all be OK.”

They’re good people. I miss them.

Lorraine, who hosts her morning show before This Morning airs, added: “They’re good people. I miss them. They’re smashing, they made me laugh a lot and every time I was on This Morning as a guest, they were a delight.

“When Rosie and I went on The Cube, Phillip said he’d never laughed so much in his life because we were so hopeless at task one, then got really good.”

Last August, Lorraine opened up about Phil’s exit from TV.

When asked if she had given Holly any advice in the wake of the crisis following Phil’s departure, Lorraine told New magazine at the time: “No, no, honestly, we are so separate.

“And I haven’t been in [at work], for, gosh, you know, that’s the first time I’ve thought about work. But no, we’re just getting on with it. Honestly, I can’t really say any more than that.”

Holly made her return to TV earlier this month for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Holly’s return to TV

She now hosts the skating show with Stephen Mulhern. According to reports, Phil ‘snubbed’ Holly’s TV comeback as he adapts to his new “quiet” life.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Phil is still bruised by the whole Holly falling-out and the way it was played out publicly. He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even listening to the theme tune is deeply triggering.

“It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.”

