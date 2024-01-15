Holly Willoughby sparks concern as she appears ‘nervous’ and ‘fragile’ during Dancing On Ice comeback, fans claim

Dancing On Ice queen Holly Willoughby returned to our screens after three months away last night (January 14).

She was joined by a new co-host in Stephen Mulhern, who replaced Phillip Schofield after he quit This Morning, ITV and the spotlight.

However, 101 days after she was last seen on screen, viewers were quick to express their concern for Holly, who stepped down from This Morning in October to focus on her family.

Some commented that she looked “nervous”, while others speculated that she’d lost “so much weight” during her time away from TV screens.

Stephen Mulhern was on hand to support Holly Willoughby as she made her Dancing On Ice comeback (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby makes triumphant Dancing On Ice comeback

The show’s host looked gorgeous as she appeared rinkside in a stunning silver sequinned dress. With Stephen holding her hand at the start, some viewers pointed out that Holly appeared “nervous” and noted her weight loss.

Sharing their concerns, one Dancing On Ice fan said: “Holly looks knackered, she looks nervous, she knows everybody is looking at her, has she lost weight?”

Another agreed and said: “Holly looks nervous AF.” A third echoed: “Look after Holly. She looks really nervous.”

“Looks like Holly is going to cry everytime she speaks, clearly still fragile,” another claimed.

Others commented on Holly’s slinky waist. “Holly Willoughby has lost weight,” said one. Appearing more concerned, another said: “Holly has lost so much weight.”

Some expressed concern over Holly’s slimline frame (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s nice to see Holly Willoughby looking so well’

However, not everyone felt the same, with some commenting that her screen break had done Holly the world of good.

“It’s so nice to see Holly looking so well. I’m glad to see her back!” said one. Another added: “People hate on Stephen but he’s bringing the fun to the show that was lacking with Phil – and Holly looks more relaxed.”

A third commented: “Sorry but Holly looks amazing and so much better without all the drama of This Morning.”

‘Let’s do this – one sequin at a time’

Ahead of the show, Holly appeared to suggest she was nervous about her return to live TV. Posting her outfit details on Instagram, she said she was taking things “one sequin at a time”.

Holly’s sister Kelly was among the many wishing the star luck. She posted: “Let’s go, you goddess in silver sequins! Love you.”

