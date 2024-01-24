‘Odd jobs’; crumbling empire; New Year ‘snub’ to Holly: Inside Phillip Schofield’s ‘lonely’ new life after TV exit

Phillip Schofield is somewhat adjusting to a completely new life now following his exit from TV last May.

The former This Morning presenter stepped down from his TV roles and left ITV after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Since then, Phil hasn’t been seen on screen (apart from an interview with the BBC shortly after his affair confession).

From going from daytime royalty to no more TV work, reports have claimed that Phil is struggling to adapt to his “inconceivable” new life. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on since his TV departure.

What is Phillip Schofield doing now?

Since stepping back from the TV world in May last year, there’s been many reports on what Phil is doing now. After leaving This Morning, he lost his reported £730k salary.

Reports claimed he also lost lucrative brand deals which contributed to his whopping net worth – allegedly around £9.6m.

In June last year, PR expert Edward Coram James told The Sun: “Phillip Schofield has been dropped as brand ambassador or representee by a number of high-profile businesses and organisations. In doing so, he has lost lucrative contracts that are potentially worth millions.”

‘Odd jobs’

Last year, reports claimed that Phil was helping out his estranged wife Steph with “odd jobs”. After his affair confession, Phil said Steph was understandably “angry” and hurt.

However, it seems they’re back on good terms and were seen out on a few occasions.

Stress on his family

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that the whole scandal took a toll on Phil’s daughters, Molly and Ruby.

The insider told the MailOnline last year: “Both Molly and Ruby have seen their father go through hell, they have been at his side as he has lost everything.

“The whole scandal has taken its toll on them, their support for him has been unwavering.”

Weekly therapy sessions

Following his TV exit, Phil reportedly began weekly therapy sessions. In September last year, a source told the Daily Mail that Phil was living a “lonely” life.

They claimed: “He is spending a lot of time talking to a therapist, at least once a week. That’s what he is mainly doing right now, reflecting on what he did wrong and trying to come to terms with his new life. It has all been an incredible shock for him and he is struggling to get his head around it.

“He feels like he needs to have someone professional to talk it all through with. The situation has put a lot of stress on his family and he decided that he needed another outlet.”

Holly ‘snub’

It seems a reunion for Phil and his former bestie Holly Willoughby may be off the cards too. After three months away from TV, Holly made her return this year for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

An insider allegedly told The Sun after the first DOI episode: “Phil is still bruised by the whole Holly falling-out and the way it was played out publicly. He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even listening to the theme tune is deeply triggering.

“It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.”

A TV comeback?

Many fans have wondered whether they’ll ever see Phil back on TV screens in the future. Some Dancing On Ice viewers have even begged for him to return after not being impressed by his replacement, Stephen Mulhern!

But it seems a comeback in the near future isn’t on the cards for Phil. Many rumours have circulated, claiming Phil could bring out a book or bag a role on TalkTV or GB News.

However, in December, reports claimed that friends had ruled out a TV comeback for Phil. One source told the Mail on Sunday: “Phillip isn’t returning anywhere, he has been in a really bad place since he decided to tell the truth and resign from his job. He has got himself into a cocoon and he is continuing to recover. He has had the report hanging over his head for a long time. It has been a thing of dread for him.”

