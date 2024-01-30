Will Phillip Schofield ever work again? With his net worth he doesn’t need to

Will Phillip Schofield ever work again has been a question on everyone’s lips ever since he quit This Morning and ITV this year – and his net worth may mean he doesn’t have to!

Well, with his net worth, it looks like he doesn’t actually need to work again. Here’s everything we know about Phillip and his net worth…

Is a return to showbiz on the cards? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Phillip Schofield work again?

The 61-year-old has been absent from television since news of his affair scandal broke in May 2023. Following an interview with the BBC, the former This Morning host has kept a low profile.

There were reports back in December that the former TV star could relaunch his career on the radio.

“Within a period of time there is now a place for Phillip to return, possibly not on TV yet, but there are now a myriad of opportunities for him on commercial radio where he will be offered big money to return to his first love,” a source told the MailOnline last month.

However, another source said that he isn’t returning to TV.

“Phillip isn’t returning anywhere, he has been in a really bad place since he decided to tell the truth and resign from his job. He has got himself into a cocoon and he is continuing to recover,” they said.

Phillip is worth a LOT (Credit: BBC)

What’s Phillip Schofield worth?

According to various sources, Phillip is worth between a whopping £8.6 million and £9.6 million!

While working at This Morning, Phillip reportedly earned an estimated £730,000 per year.

He also reportedly pocketed £1.45 million for his book, Life’s What You Make It, which was released in 2020.

Between 2017 and 2022, Phillip also had a deal with We Buy Any Car, which was reportedly worth £1 million.

Holly and Phillip hosted Dancing On Ice together (Credit: ITV)

Will Phillip Schofield return to Dancing On Ice?

At the moment, it’s looking unlikely.

Phillip’s vacant hosting spot on the show has been filled by Stephen Mulhern. However, some Dancing On Ice fans haven’t warmed to Mr Mulhern, and have already been calling for Phillip to return.

“It’s not the same without him. Maybe ITV should have a rethink and give him back his job,” one fan tweeted earlier this month.

“Bring back Phil ffs. All this nonsense,” another said.

Phillip is living a ‘lonely life’ (Credit: ITV)

What’s Phillip Schofield doing now?

Since his affair scandal became public knowledge and he quit ITV, Phillip has kept his head down for the most part.

Since his interview with the BBC, he hasn’t done any TV work.

Last year, it was reported that Phillip had been helping wife Steph out with “odd jobs”. A source also told the MailOnline that he was living a “lonely life”.

“He is spending a lot of time talking to a therapist, at least once a week. That’s what he is mainly doing right now, reflecting on what he did wrong and trying to come to terms with his new life. It has all been an incredible shock for him and he is struggling to get his head around it,” they alleged.

“He feels like he needs to have someone professional to talk it all through with. The situation has put a lot of stress on his family and he decided that he needed another outlet.”

Phillip is married to Stephanie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Phillip Schofield married to?

Phillip is still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe.

Steph and Phillip married in 1993 and have two children together – Molly and Ruby.

In 2020, Phillip came out as gay. He subsequently split from Steph and moved out of the family home.

Despite their split, Phillip and Stephanie are still legally married – and as of June 2023, he still wears his wedding ring.

Read more: Inside Phillip Schofield’s unbreakable bond with estranged wife and daughters

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.