In latest Phillip Schofield news, a report claims the former This Morning presenter could be handed a chance to revive his broadcasting career.

Phillip, 61, left ITV in May after fronting the flagship daytime series for over two decades. His exit followed accusations the married TV star had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Yesterday (Thursday December 7), an external review into the circumstances surrounding Phillip’s departure noted he ‘refused to cooperate’ with the inquiry.

Phillip is said to have “reluctantly declined” an invitation to participate “because of the risk to his health”.

Furthermore, it was stated that his “mental health has since deteriorated”.

But today (Friday December 8) there are claims Phillip could make a return to radio presenting.

According to MailOnline, Phillip could be offered a new job role on a commercial station.

The tabloid news outlet reckons Britain’s largest commercial stations are “said to be jostling to bring him in”.

Additionally, insiders are said to have said the inquiry’s findings won’t prevent Phillip from making a comeback.

However, it is also suggested a telly return is currently unlikely “for now”.

‘Attention will move on’

The unidentified source is reported to have said: “Now that a line has been drawn in the sand by ITV over the Schofield saga, attention will move on.

There are now a myriad of opportunities for him on commercial radio.

“Within a period of time there is now a place for Phillip to return, possibly not on TV yet, but there are now a myriad of opportunities for him on commercial radio where he will be offered big money to return to his first love.

“The KC’s report gives him a fresh chance – but nobody will be surprised at all to see that ITV has found itself in the clear as it tries to save This Morning.”

Phillip Schofield’s rep declined to comment.

