Inside Phillip Schofield’s unbreakable bond with estranged wife and daughters

Phillip Schofield shares a very close bond with his estranged wife Stephanie and their two daughters.

The former This Morning presenter’s world tipped upside down last year when he left ITV completely following an affair admission. At the time, Phil admitted to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

In the wake of the confession, Phil opened up about the impact of his actions on his family. He hailed his daughters for their support and also praised Steph – who he split from after coming out as gay in 2019.

Let’s take a look into Phil’s unbreakable bond with his family.

When Phil came out as gay in 2019, he praised Steph. He said: “There is no one in my life who would have supported me, as a wife, the way she has supported me. She’s astonishing.”

However, last year, Phil admitted to having an affair. In an interview with the BBC, Phil praised his daughters Ruby and Molly for “saving” his life. He also had praise for Steph.

He said: “They haven’t left me for a moment, they have been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go through. If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here because I don’t see a future.”

Going on to speak about Steph at the time, Phil said: “I had a wonderful marriage, have a wonderful marriage. Not brilliant right now.”

He called Steph “incredibly supportive” at the time.

Following his affair admission, Phil also spoke to The Sun about how Steph dealt with the revelation. He said: “[Steph] got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you.’ She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.

“She is very, very angry but we spoke today. And my daughters were unbelievable. They are without question, our greatest asset. I always say our, but from a father’s point of view, my greatest asset are my girls.”

In September 2023, it was claimed that Phil’s daughters had unfollowed his former best pal Holly Willoughby on social media following the breakdown of their friendship.

At the time, a source claimed that Molly and Ruby were “staunchly loyal to their dad”.

The source told MailOnline: “Both Molly and Ruby have seen their father go through hell, they have been at his side as he has lost everything. Meanwhile, by following Holly on Instagram they see her carrying on with her life.

“The whole scandal has taken its toll on them, their support for him as been unwavering and this is the final nail. They are staunchly loyal to their dad, despite everything that has gone on.”

Phil making up with wife

Since then, Phil has been seen out with Steph on a few occasions and most recently they were spotted together celebrating daughter Ruby’s birthday.

They were all smiles as Phil was seen bringing a birthday cake to Ruby.

It was also reported last year that Phil was helping Steph out with “odd jobs” following his TV exit.

Meanwhile, in November, a source claimed that Steph “still loves” Phillip. They told OK!: “Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph’s back, she still loves him. Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there.”

