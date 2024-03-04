Celebrity Big Brother: Gary Goldsmith profile – Kate Middleton’s ‘outspoken’ uncle who admitting assaulting his ex-wife

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 kicked off tonight and Gary Goldsmith has joined the line-up of famous housemates.

While Gary is reported to be a businessman, it’s his elder sister’s married name that gives a clue to the reason for his celebrity status.

That surname? Middleton. Yep, we’re in for another reality series showing from someone who has a family connection to a member of the royal family.

But will Gary prove as memorable on Celebrity Big Brother as Mike Tindall – related by marriage to King Charles’ niece Zara – was on I’m A Celebrity? And more importantly, might he spill any family secrets relating to Kate, the Princess of Wales?

Gary Goldsmith was a guest at Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity Big Brother: How is Gary Goldsmith related to Kate Middleton?

Gary, reported to be 58, is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, 69.

Through her eldest daughter Kate, Carole is the grandmother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

That means her eldest grandchild is second in line to the the throne behind his father, Prince William.

And so, Gary is related by blood to Kate, her sister Pippa and their brother James. Kate is his niece, as is Pippa, while James is Gary’s nephew – and he is their uncle.

Furthermore, he is also the great-uncle of George, Charlotte and Louis. And so it can be reasonably asserted that Gary has relatives within the royal family.

However, he is not a royal himself. But he did attend Kate and Wills’ wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Additionally, Kate was a bridesmaid for her uncle during his wedding to his first wife in in 1991.

Gary Goldsmith has hit the headlines himself in the past (Credit: Splash News)

What is his net worth?

The reasons why Gary has reportedly signed up for CBB 2024 are yet to be disclosed. But it seems probable that his motivation for being part of an ITV celebrity reality show are not financial.

The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate.

And that’s because he’s said to be a wealthy London-based businessman who made his money in IT and recruitment. Furthermore, according to The Sun, he may be worth as much as £30 million!

Nonetheless, it is claimed he will be open and is “pretty outspoken”.

An unnamed source told The Sun: “The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back. He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan.

“Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it’s really like being related to the future King and Queen.”

Gary Goldsmith pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of his wife in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

Why was Gary Goldsmith arrested?

Gary was arrested in October 20127 on suspicion of assaulting his wife in a drunken argument.

He was fined £5,000, and given a community order after pleading guilty to assault by beating.

He and Julie-Ann rowed in a taxi after a night out at private members’ club Home in Portman Square, Marylebone, in the West End of London.

The Metropolitan Police said at the time of his arrest: “Police in Westminster were called to an address at 01:24hrs on Friday 13 October follo­wing reports of a domestic incident.

“Officers arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of domestic assault. He has been taken to a central London police station for questioning. A woman found in­­jured was taken to hospital.”

He was bailed and later attended a hearing before his court appearance the following month in November.

We doubt Kate will be watching her uncle on CBB (Credit: Splash News)

What might Gary Goldsmith talk about on Celebrity Big Brother?

Despite reportedly not being a fan of Kate’s in-laws, Gary might mention how Kate nursed her heartbreak at his Ibiza villa when they briefly split before getting engaged.

He is said to have purchased the property – dubbed Maison de Bang Bang due to wild parties – in 2006.

William and Kate are reported to have stayed there that year. And Gary has previously praised Wills as “down-to-earth” and “charming”.

He is also on the record as pondering whether he might be due a smidgen of credit for them reuniting.

Gary is said to have said: “So in some small way I just hope that being here helped. This was June, and she and William were definitely back together in July, so the timing does suggest the holiday did play a part. Wouldn’t that be brilliant?”

‘Kate doesn’t have a mean bone in her body’

Additionally, he hailed Kate following the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: “I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature.

“She’s even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan. Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate’s honour until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met.”

He’s also said of his famous niece’s university education: “Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews. She’s an amazing girl, but that wasn’t noted.”

