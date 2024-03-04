Celebrity Big Brother: Marisha Wallace profile – secret ‘heartache’, ‘gorgeous’ bodyguard boyfriend and ex-husband who tried to take his own life

The time has finally come for Celebrity Big Brother to return to our screens and Marisha Wallace is one of the famous faces who entered the house tonight (March 4).

The American actor has been active on the entertainment scene for a decade and is bound to be introduced to a bigger audience after taking part in the reality show.

Here’s everything we know about Marisha…

Marisha is a big West End star (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is Marisha Wallace?

Marisha is an American musical theatre actor who began working in the entertainment world in 2012.

How old is Marisha Wallace?

Born on September 29, 1985, Marisha is 38 years old.

She was born in North Carolina. Her birth sign is Libra.

Is Marisha Wallace married?

No. However, Marisha was previously married to her ex of 10 years.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and attempted to take his own life during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you don’t have money you can’t pay for the help you need.

“I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know what it was,” she told the MailOnline. “We got him therapy and medicine. But the medicine wasn’t right. And in the States this was expensive.”

“You want to keep going with it but it costs so much, then because of your illness you can’t work, then because you can’t work you can‘t function, and if you can’t do that you can’t get insurance, and if you don’t have money you can’t pay for the help you need.”

Marisha revealed that her husband returned to his native Australia where “the healthcare is free”.

Is Marisha Wallace in a relationship?

Marisha Wallace is in a relationship right now. On Instagram, she shared a snapshot with boyfriend Mike on Valentine’s Day.

“Girl, he is so handsome,” said one follower. “Lovely couple,” said another.

He works as a security guard for some of the biggest names in the world including Madonna, Ariana Grande and Tom Cruise.

She previously told The Mail: “He’s a bodyguard. It’s like Whitney Houston in the movie. He was Ariana Grande’s and for Tom Cruise. And for Madonna. And he’s lovely.”

Who is Marisha Wallace’s father?

In the same interview for the newspaper, Marisha opened up about her father, who was diagnosed with a mental health issue. She revealed that she had to hide Christmas celebrations from him.

“My mum tried to put up Christmas trees and a wreath. He’d take them down. She tried to put up lights. He’d take them down,” she said.

“And my mum would put our presents in a bin bag to hide them from him. Then on Christmas Day we’d go into a tiny room and have [a] secret Christmas.”

Marisha said that people associate Christmas as a “joyous time”. However, she admitted it can “bring heartache”.

Is Marisha Wallace a singer?

Yes, Marisha is a singer. She self-released her debut album, Soul Holiday, in 2017.

Three years later, Marisha dropped her second album, Tomorrow, via the record label Decca. It reached No. 69 on the UK album chart.

On the album, dueted with Michael Ball on the song The Show Must Go On.

Marisha dueted with Michael Ball on her second album (Credit: Splash News)

What musicals has Marisha Wallace starred in?

Marisha’s first stage job was an ensemble role in the US tour of The Book of Mormon in 2012. Two years later, she starred in Aladdin and Something Rotten! in New York.

Marisha has played various roles in London’s West End, including Effie White in Dreamgirls, Becky in Waitress and Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

Marisha Wallace’s other roles

In addition to starring in the musical, Marisha also featured in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin in 2019 as Busybody Woman.

In 2021, she bagged a starring role in the second season of Netflix’s comedy-drama Feel Good as Marsha.

Marisha Wallace’s version of And I Am Telling You

While Marisha has performed many covers in her career, her cover of And I Am Telling You from Dreamgirls remains a standout.

During the Magic of Christmas 2023 event, Marisha performed the song and showed off her powerhouse vocals.

What is Marisha Wallace doing now?

Last year, Marisha began playing the part of Miss Adelaide in the musical Guys and Dolls. On February 26, she completed her run in the music, which took place at the Bridge Theatre in London.

“Fin…it was amazing to have my Mom and [boyfriend] Mike and my niece at the last show. What an unforgettable night. My Mom has not been to see a show in London since Dreamgirls. So it was a very special moment to be at this point in the journey to show her how far I have come,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I cried like a baby in her arms after the curtain call. You can have thousands of fans but nothing beats your Mom watching you perform.”

What surgery did Marisha Wallace have?

While a student at university, Marisha had to have surgery for a cyst on her vocal cords at the age of 18.

In an interview with The Yorkshire Post, she said it “took on this whole other life for me”.

“Right at the beginning of my career I was already pushed back. I think that was the best thing for me because it made me a fighter, it made me want to beat the odds no matter what,” Marisha explained. “I was told I was never going to sing again but I got the surgery then I rehabilitated, I worked really hard with an opera singer who was amazing and I got my voice back and it was stronger than ever.

“If you’d told me then I would have the career that I’ve had I wouldn’t believe you.”

Marisha Wallace on Instagram

Marisha enjoys being active on Instagram, where she documents what’s going on in her life on a regular basis. You can find her under @marishawallace.

As of this writing, she has 90k followers.

What is Marisha Wallace’s net worth?

Marisha’s net worth varies per source. However, according to Idol Net Worth, she is worth between $100k (£78,000) and $1m (£790,000).

Celebrity Big Brother launches on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday, March 4, 2024.

