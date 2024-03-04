Celebrity Big Brother: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu profile – soap past, ‘real name’, eye-watering ‘net worth’ and ‘reason’ for public break-up

Celebrity Big Brother is back on screens tonight (March 4) – and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is one of the famous faces who’ve signed up to appear.

The reality star found fame thanks to her appearance on ITV2’s sun-soaked dating show Love Island. And since then, it’s fair to say Ekin-Su has not stopped… We’re talking countless TV appearances, bagging millions of followers on social media and a reported six-figure fashion deal. And now she’ll be spending the next few weeks in the Celebrity Big Brother house…

But what TV soap has she appeared in? And why did she and her Love Island beau Davide break up? Keep scrolling to find out!

Ekin-Su found fame on Love Island (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is Ekin-Su?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a reality star and actress who shot to fame on Love Island. Known for her stunning looks and feisty personality, she has amassed a loyal legion of followers over the years.

And it seems the reality star has always had a taste for the world of showbiz. She is a former beauty queen and has competed in various beauty pageants including Miss Asia Pacific World back in 2011.

How old is Ekin-Su and where is she from?

Ekin-Su was born in London to parents Zekai Cülcüloğlu and Sezer Ergör on August 21 1994, making her 29. She grew up in Loughton, Essex with her family, as well as her younger brother Arda.

I’m trying to adjust to how I go from being bullied at school to people loving me now.

The actress is of Turkish origin and she holds Turkish citizenship as she lived in Istanbul for two years.

Growing up, Ekin had a challenging school life where she was bullied. She told MailOnline in 2023: “I’m trying to adjust to how I go from being bullied at school to people loving me now. It’s just such a weird transition that I need to accept. In fact, I would say it’s overwhelming.”

Ekin is fluent in Turkish (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Can Ekin-Su speak Turkish?

Ekin-Su has previously revealed she is bilingual and can speak Turkish. Keen to show everyone she’s not just a pretty face, she told The Sun that she had plans to return to Turkey for some acting jobs.

“I would actually love to go back to Turkey at some point and reconnect with some old agencies out there, who I was in a soap with. I speak both English and Turkish so why can’t I have a career in both countries?”

Ekin appeared on a Turkish soap (Credit: Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk/Youtube)

What has Ekin-Su been in?

Showing off her acting chops, Ekin appeared on a Turkish TV series called Kuzey Yildizi in 2020, which translates to North Star. She took on the role of Isil in the series.

The IMDb synopsis for the show reads: “Families are also friendly to each other. Kuzey and Yildiz are engaged. But when Kuzey goes to Istanbul to study at university, he forgets all his words and sets sail for new love. When this is learned by his family, Kuzey is excommunicated by everyone in the village, including his own family.”

Ekin-Su and Davide won the show in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

When was Ekin-Su on Love Island?

Ekin-Su made her Love Island debut back in 2022 during its eighth series – hosted by Laura Whitmore. She set foot in the iconic villa on day three – and it’s fair to say she became one of the most memorable Islanders in show history.

The TV star had a rocky start, (who could forget the iconic crawl on the terrace?!) but eventually, she found her beau: Davide Sanclimenti. The pair had their ups and downs in the villa – but managed to overcome it all and were crowned the champs of the series.

Ekin-Su appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

After they shot to fame on Love Island, Ekin and Davide bagged their own ITV show called Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings in November 2022.

A few months later, she appeared on ITV’s smash hit show Dancing on Ice in 2023. She was partnered with Brendyn Hatfield and got voted out in week 4 – but not before crawling across the ice in a catsuit!

Then, in early 2024, she starred in the US version of The Traitors – hosted by Alan Cumming.

Ekin-Su and Davide were together for two years (Credit: Splash.com)

Why did Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Ekin-Su and Davide were together for nearly two years after Love Island finished in in August 2022. Fast-forward to January 2024 though, and it was confirmed they had called it quits. However, it wasn’t the first time they broke up.

In June 2023 they announced that they had split – only to get back together three months later.

In October 2023, Davide revealed the reason behind their first break-up, claiming they didn’t see eye-to-eye on several issues and noted how they “needed” to separate temporarily. He told The Sun: “It was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months.”

Sadly though, in January the following year, Ekin and Davide left fans gutted when they revealed they had ended things. Ekin wrote on her Instagram Story: “Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways. Break-ups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time.”

Ekin-Su and Davide called it quits earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

March 2024: Are Ekin-Su and Davide still together?

Ekin-Su and Davide have not got back together – and it’s looking likely they never will. After Ekin shared the announcement that she was the one who allegedly ended things with Davide, he issued his own statement.

On his Instagram Story, Davide claimed she didn’t dump him and their split was a “joint decision”. He also claimed how they agreed on a break-up statement, which Ekin-Su reportedly changed.

What Does Ekin-Su mean?

Ekin is a Turkish name that has no gender and it means “harvest”. Su, meanwhile, is an uncommon feminine name that has Turkish origin and means “water”.

Ekin used to go by a different name (Credit: ITV)

What is Ekin-Su’s real name?

During her stint on Love Island, old snaps resurfaced from her time at university where she went by a completely different name: Susie Hayzel.

Ekin, or Susie, went to the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) to study for a BA (Hons) in Acting and graduated in 2015. During her time at uni, she worked at the Ships and Giggles bar as a shot girl.

Celebrity Big Brother: How much is Eki- Su worth?

It’s fair to say Ekin-Su is one of the wealthiest reality stars out there. According to MailOnline, she has an estimated net worth of £1.6m.

She amassed this hefty amount when she won Love Island with Davide – and split the £50,000 prize pot. Ekin then bagged a fashion deal for brand Oh Polly reportedly worth more than £1m.

And when she appeared on Dancing on Ice, she is said to have become the highest-paid Love Island star in the show’s history. A TV insider told The Sun at the time: “Bosses were desperate to sign Ekin-Su, so they paid her £100,000 to sign on the dotted line.

