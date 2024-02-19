Davide Sanclimenti appears to take ‘swipe’ at ex Ekin-Su with ‘totally different life’ quote

In a clip shared to his Instagram, Davide Sanclimenti exclaimed that he is living a ‘totally different life’ following his breakup with ex Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The former couple, who rose to fame on Love Island (and even snagged the 2022 crown), look to be moving on after calling time on their relationship just a few weeks ago.

Ekin-Su and Davide recently broke up (Credit: Cover Images)

Davide gushes over ‘totally different life’

Davide, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, was seen stepping onto an idyllic balcony in a montage shared to social media. The reality star wrote alongside the dreamy clip: “You’re one decision away from a totally different life.”

The business-owner is clearly enjoying his time abroad. He gushed alongside a grinning snap: “Life has infinite resources to smile back at you.”

Fellow former islander Jacques O’Neill joked in the comment section: “Where the girls at?”. Alluding to a recent story of Davide that showcased him enjoying a trip on a yacht with unnamed women.

Why did Davide and Ekin-Su break up?

Ekin-Su previously shared a statement about the split. The Turkish beauty said on Instagram: “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.

“Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.”

She added: “Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.”

Davide said on his Instagram: “Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision, but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don’t know why the agreed statement changed last minute.”

Davide appeared to take a swipe at Ekin-Su (Credit: Cover Images)

What does Davide Sanclimenti do for a living?

Prior to his rise to fame, Davide worked in finance and owned his own hospitality service, providing ‘electronic shisha’ devices.

After his villa win he landed a huge deal with BoohooMAN (amongst other brands) and starred in his own reality TV show (with ex, Ekin) called: Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Where is Davide Sanclimenti from?

Before previously moving in with Ekin-Su in Essex, Davide lived in Manchester. The star is originally from Rome, Italy.