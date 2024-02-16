Katie Price news: Model blasts Love Island’s Georgia Steel as ‘ugly’ in foul-mouthed rant

Katie Price has weighed in on the Love Island spin-off and we have some pretty bad news for Georgia Steel – yes, it’s safe to say Katie’s not a fan.

Model Katie made her feelings very clear about the Yorkshire influencer and even branded her “ugly” after slamming her attitude on the show.

Katie Price news – look away now, Georgia S!

The Katie Price Show podcast host has been left less than impressed by Georgia’s behaviour on the dating contest. In a foul-mouthed rant, Katie slated Georgia and insisted that she hasn’t “come across well” on the show.

In 2018, Georgia first appeared on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Katie said: “That Georgia Steel has not come across well at all. When someone can be so pretty and their attitude is [bleep], it makes them ugly.

“If someone in there wasn’t so pretty and had a good personality it makes them attractive. That’s the situation.”

‘She speaks well, she’s a pretty girl, but I think she’s not got much personality at all’

This isn’t the first time Katie has had her say. Earlier in the series, Georgia Steel and Molly Smith faced off over bombshell Tom Clare. This lead Katie to raise her eyebrows. She quickly chimed in on the situation, stating: “When I watched her on that, I did think oh, she went for him probably for what he could offer her.

“Like, is she one of these ones who want a footballer? She speaks well, she’s a pretty girl, but I think she’s not got much personality at all. I don’t think she’s funny or anything.”

Katie ‘will end up heartbroken’ over ‘new romance’ with MAFS star JJ Slater

But that’s not all Katie’s been up to this week.

The mum-of-five is apparently dating Married at First Sight UK star JJ. She has been accused of breaking “girl code” because she’s friends with MAFS’ Ella Morgan – who previously dated JJ.

Speaking to Closer, former series star Georges said: “JJ is the biggest ladies’ man. He’s made a ton of money, so he only hangs out with models now. Katie will be obsessed with him – she’s known to love Essex guys and he’s all about that vibe.

Katie shared her thoughts on Georgia Steel (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“She’ll end up heartbroken because he definitely won’t be in it for the long run. He’ll want a younger, newer model soon enough.”

ED! has contacted reps for Katie and JJ for comment.

