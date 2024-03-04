Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh profile – ‘£120m net worth’, feud with ‘untalented’ Ronan Keating and ‘missing’ Simon Cowell and his ‘huge ego’

A new series of Celebrity Big Brother returned to ITV1 tonight (March 4) and talent show judge Louis Walsh was one of the many famous faces to enter the house.

Louis has been gracing our screens since the early 2000s, taking part in high-profile shows from Popstars: The Rivals to The X Factor. Behind the scenes, he had already been managing many famous pop groups such as Westlife and Boyzone.

After lying low for a few years, Louis is ready to entertain the nation once again. With such a long-lasting career, here is everything we know about him…

Louis has been a judge on talent shows such as The X Factor and Popstars: The Rivals (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is Louis Walsh?

Louis Walsh is an Irish music manager and talent show judge.

Where is Louis Walsh from?

Born Michael Louis Vincent Walsh, Louis Walsh was born in Kiltimagh, County Mayo, Ireland. He was raised Roman Catholic.

How old is Louis Walsh?

Born on August 5, 1952, Louis is currently 71 years old. He has seven siblings, six who are younger, and one who is older.

Is Louis Walsh alive?

Believe it or not, this is one of the most Goggled questions about him! So, yes. Louis Walsh is still very much alive.

What is Louis Walsh famous for?

Louis Walsh is famous for being a talent show judge on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and The X Factor for over a decade.

In his native Ireland, Louis was also on the panel for You’re a Star from 2002 until 2003 and Ireland’s Got Talent from 2018 to 2019.

Prior to any television work, Louis was a successful music manager for many famous pop acts. In 1993, he began working with the Irish boy band Boyzone.

In 1998, he started to manage another Irish boyband, Westlife. Other performers Louis has served as the manager for include Samantha Mumba, Shayne Ward, Girls Aloud and Jedward, to name a few.

Louis currently still manages Westlife and BGT duo Myles and Connor.

Louis has managed many pop groups, including Boyzone, Girls Aloud and Westlife (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Are Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell friends?

Yes. Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell are still friends with each other.

During a 2023 appearance on The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In, Louis stated that he is “very good friends” with Simon.

“He changed my life by giving me a job on X Factor. I never wanted to be on TV. He’s a really nice man,” he explained.

He’s got a huge ego, he’s very vain, he wears high heels but I love working with him.

“He’s got a huge ego, he’s very vain, he wears high heels but I love working with him it’s always interesting working with him.”

That same year in August, Louis told the Brendan O’Connor show on RTÉ Radio 1 that he missed working on The X Factor with Simon.

“I miss the fun, I miss the paycheck. I don’t miss the airports. And I had amazing fun with Simon,” he said.

Celebrity Big Brother: Can Louis Walsh sing?

No. Despite working in the world of music, Louis Walsh is not a singer.

What does Louis Walsh do now?

Louis Walsh has kept a fairly low profile in recent years. Behind the scenes, he has continued to manage for Westlife, who still have a hugely successful career.

Talking about the group on the Brendan O’Connor show on RTÉ Radio 1, Louis insisted they are currently on a career high.

“They are bigger than ever in Japan and China, everything is sold out. In Asia, they are huge in that part of the world,” he said. “They are still great. They love it and are looking good, and are enthusiastic again, especially with America.”

Louis also has plans to launch a new Irish boy band called Next in Line, who he said he was trying to get a record deal.

Earlier this year, Louis was a guest on Channel 5’s Eurovision: 30 Unforgettable Moments countdown.

Does Louis Walsh have kids?

No. Louis Walsh does not have kids.

Is Louis Walsh married?

No. To the public’s knowledge, Louis Walsh is currently not and has never been married.

Is Louis Walsh gay?

Louis Walsh likes to keep his personal life private. When asked about his sexuality in an interview with The Sunday Times, he said: “I can’t… Don’t go there. I can’t.

“I think your private life is your private life… I’m happy. Happy as Larry!”

Louis Walsh and Mel B

While sitting down for an interview on The Xtra Factor in 2014 alongside Mel B, Cheryl and Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh was called out by Mel for repeatedly patting her bum.

While in the middle of an interview, an irritated Mel stopped the chat and asked why Louis was touching her. After she moved away from Louis, he insisted he was only “looking after her”.

A few months after the Me Too movement, the clip resurfaced online and created another discussion about the treatment of women by men. On YouTube, the clip has been watched over 4 million times.

Louis Walsh and Ronan Keating feud

Louis Walsh met Irish singer Ronan Keating back in the early 1990s when Boyzone first formed.

When Boyzone called it a day the first time around in 2000, Ronan embarked on a solo career and kept Louis as his manager. However, things turned ugly when they agreed to part ways.

“He wasn’t the most talented one – he’s not a great singer and he’s got no personality,” Louis told the press at the time.

In response, Ronan didn’t hold back in an interview with Closer. He said: “That man absolutely tried to ruin me and if he thinks we can ever hug and make up he can forget it. I haven’t heard from him in three years and I wouldn’t have a problem if I never saw him again. He’s not a nice character.”

The pair managed to put things behind them and seemingly made up around 2008.

Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne

Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne both worked on The X Factor together. Clips from their time on the show have since gone viral on social media.

It has been rumoured that the duo will be having a reunion on the show as Sharon is expected to enter the house.

Sharon and Louis worked on The X Factor together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Louis Walsh’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Louis Walsh is worth an impressive £120 million.

Read more: Join the ED! Celebrity Big Brother WhatsApp channel – step-by-step guide to the latest news!

Celebrity Big Brother begins tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.