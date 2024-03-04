Celebrity Big Brother: David Potts profile – Ibiza Weekender’s El-Jefe, three stone weight loss, plans to lose ‘seven more’ and his hefty net worth

Celebrity Big Brother is back, and Ibiza Weekender star David Potts is one of the many celebs who’ve headed into the house tonight (March 4).

But who is David? What other TV shows has he been in? Is he in a relationship? And what is his net worth?

David Potts is a real character who found fame as a TV holiday rep (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Celebrity Big Brother star David Potts?

David is a 30-year-old TV personality from Bolton.

Before finding fame on TV, David worked as a holiday rep in popular resorts such as Magaluf and Ibiza.

However, before all that, he used to be a horse-riding instructor, as he once revealed on GMB in 2019.

“When I tell people, they’re like: ‘Are you joking?” he said. “I’ve not ridden since I was like 19, but I used to compete in everything when I was younger. I used to love it, but then I turned to going out drinking and having a laugh with my mates,” he then said.

David is best known for appearing on Ibiza Weekender on ITV2. He joined the hit show in 2016 before eventually leaving in 2020.

David began as a receptionist in the series. However, he was soon promoted to head rep. During his time on the show, he picked up the nickname, El-Jefe, which is Spanish for The Boss.

He starred in the series alongside the likes of Big Brother 2017 star Ellie Young and Celebrity Big Brother 2017 star Jordan Davies.

David is known for his TV appearances (Credit: ITV)

What other TV shows has David Potts been on?

As well as Ibiza Weekender, David has appeared on a host of shows since making his TV debut in 2016.

In 2019, he appeared in an episode of Celebrity Dinner Date. He also appeared in the 2019 series of Celebs Go Dating on Channel 4.

The series he was on featured the likes of Kerry Katona, I’m A Celebrity champ Sam Thompson, Pete Wicks and Love Island star Georgia Steele.

Speaking on GMB in 2019, he opened up about why he wanted to go on the show. He explained that working as a rep, he didn’t have time for a relationship.

“I feel like now’s my time because my friends are getting engaged and stuff like that, and I’m thinking well, what am I doing? Because I’m still single,” he said.

In 2019, he also appeared on Celebs On The Farm, a series for 5Star which saw eight celebrities live on a farm for 10 days, trying out a different lifestyle.

David finished as a runner-up on his series, which featured stars like I’m A Celeb star Kadeena Cox, former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and ex-footballer Paul Merson.

David was on Celebs Go Dating in 2019 (Credit: Channel 4)

Other shows featuring David Potts

In 2020, David appeared on At Home With Joel Dommett and also made an appearance on Celebrity Karaoke Club.

He was a runner-up on the latter, which again featured stars such as Roman Kemp, Loose Women star Judi Love and Scarlett Moffatt.

In 2021, David was on Celebrity Ghost Trip, a spin-off of Celebrity Coach Trip. He finished in third place on the show, which was won by Kerry Katona and her daughter, Lilly-Sue.

Since 2021, David has been the host of The Cabins spin-off. The Cabins features singletons moving into log cabins together in the hope of finding love.

In 2022 he made an appearance on Apocalypse Wow, and in 2023 he made a return to holiday repping on TV, as he became Head Rep on Kavos Weekender.

Last year, he made an appearance on the Great Celebrity Detox, and even made an appearance on Big Brother: Late and Live to discuss the civilian housemates’ antics.

David is best known for appearing on Ibiza Weekender (Credit: ITV)

Is David Potts in a relationship?

David met Luke Vain while filming on Celebs Go Dating back in 2019. They hit it off, and Luke even later appeared on Ibiza Weekender. However, the relationship unfortunately didn’t last.

Speaking after the show, Luke said that he and David were just good friends. “It was very difficult to maintain a relationship when the only time you see each other is in front of the camera. We couldn’t grow organically, because we were never allowed to speak to each other outside of the show.”

At the time of writing, David is single. He poked fun at the fact that he is single on National Couple’s Day in January, uploading a video to his Instagram where he pretended to reveal his boyfriend, only for it to turn out that he doesn’t have one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A V I D (@davidpottsx)

Celebrity Big Brother: David Potts’ three stone weight loss

Earlier this year, David revealed that he’d lost three stone after embarking on a weight loss journey.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a couple of selfies, along with a caption revealing his impressive weight loss.

I’m no dietitian or PT, but I try and go to the gym six days a week and eat 1,700 calories!

“Another stone bites the dust officially three stone down ahhhhh! Just another seven to go SLAY!” he captioned the post.

“For everyone wanting to know how I’ve done it. I’m no dietitian or PT, but I try and go to the gym six days a week and eat 1,700 calories! Then one day I do zero exercise and eat whatever the F I want! It seems to be working for me,” he later explained.

“Haha! Amazing good for you I bet you feel brand new,” one fan commented at the time.

“Well done you look fabulous,” another said. “Slay the pounds away, you’re killing it,” a third wrote.

David regularly posts workout videos on his Instagram for his 317k followers to see. One of his more recent videos shows him taking on leg day in a personal training session at the gym.

“Skip leg day… NEVER,” he captioned the post. “Absolutely slaying my PT sessions.”

What is David Potts’ net worth?

According to various sources, David’s net worth is reported to be between the region of £1m and 5m.

Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight (Monday, March 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

