Celebrity Big Brother 2024 full rumoured line-up – from Colson Smith and Fern Britton to Nikita Kuzmin

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up has reportedly been confirmed with a former This Morning star and a Strictly dancer signing up.

The new series begins on Monday, March 4 on ITV. AJ Odudu and Will Best will be hosting the series.

With much speculation about who is heading into the CBB house – the full line-up has seemingly been confirmed.

Could Fern head into the CBB house? (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured line-up: Fern Britton

According to reports, former This Morning star Fern Britton has signed up for the new series – and she could spill some secrets.

A source told The Sun: “She wants to show the public a different side to her — unscripted and unapologetic. She has a lot of stories to tell and she won’t hold back when it comes to her relationships with people like Phil.

“They don’t speak anymore so there are no bridges to burn as far as she is concerned.”

Colson is reportedly doing CBB! (Credit ITV)

Colson Smith

Coronation Street star Colson Smith will apparently enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday.

“They’re thrilled he’s keen to enter the nation’s most famous house because he’s a big name already loved by millions of viewers and they were hellbent on securing someone from Corrie, as it’s great cross-promotion for ITV,” a source told The Sun.

“Colson’s character Craig is a huge favourite with soap fans and he’s just as down to earth in real life so don’t be surprised if he ends up winning the whole thing. He’s got all the ingredients of a Celeb BB champion.”

Will Louis speak his mind in the house? (Credit: Cover Images)

Louis Walsh

Another famous face heading into the house is Louis Walsh, apparently!

A close associate of X Factor legend Louis told The Sun: “He is one of the most intriguing signings for Celebrity Big Brother because he has almost half a century of experience in showbusiness to recall when he enters the house.

“Viewers will be most interested in his memories of his time on The X Factor and working with huge music acts including Westlife and Boyzone.”

Meanwhile, they added: “But there may be a few celebrities outside the house who are feeling nervous about what he might say, because Louis is notoriously outspoken.”

Gary Goldsmith has been rumoured to head into the CBB house (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Gary Goldsmith

The Princess of Wales‘ uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is reportedly heading into the CBB house. But will he spill any royal secrets?

A source said: “He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan.

“Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it’s really like being related to the future King and Queen. He could be TV gold and ITV knows it. The deal he signed is for good money.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su (@ekinsuofficial)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is heading into the house, reports claim. It comes after her recent split from Davide Sanclimenti.

The Sun claims that Ekin-Su has left bosses hoping she’ll spill some villa and romance gossip.

Nikita will reportedly head into the CBB house (Credit: Cover Images)

Nikita Kuzmin

It seems a Strictly Come Dancing star is heading into the house for all the drama! Nikita Kuzmin has reportedly signed up for Celebrity Big Brother.

A source claimed: “This will send the rumour mill into overdrive, with some already suggesting he may not return to Strictly and is instead making the most of being a rising star.”

Will David head in? (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

David Potts

Reality TV star David Potts will head into the CBB house, according to reports.

The Ibiza Weekender and Celebs Go Dating star apparently wants to show off his weight loss.

An insider said: “David’s great TV and doesn’t hold back – he won’t bite his tongue when it comes to giving his opinion in the house.”

Oooh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Riches (@brad_riches)

Bradley Riches

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches has reportedly signed up to join the famous house!

A source told The Sun: “Brad really wants to fly the flag for autistic, queer people on a huge mainstream show like Celebrity Big Brother.

“He was diagnosed with autism when he was nine and is passionate about being an advocate for his community.

“He’s keen to show the world that being neurodiverse isn’t something that holds you back, it’s a superpower.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeze Millz (@zezemillz)

Zeze Millz

TV star Zeze Millz will also join the CBB line-up this year, reports claim.

Zeze, who uses her social platform to speak on important matters, will reportedly speak her mind in the house.

Let’s see what she brings to the house!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marisha Wallace (@marishawallace)

Marisha Wallace

American star Marisha Wallace has reportedly signed up for the show.

The musical theatre star has appeared on Broadway shows Aladdin and Something Rotten.

Read more: Fears for Nikita Kuzmin’s future on Strictly as he ‘signs up for Celebrity Big Brother’

Will she bring her performing talents to the CBB house? We hope so!

A Celebrity Big Brother spokesperson said: “Any names are at this point pure speculation and viewers will have to tune to see who will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.”

Celebrity Big Brother begins Monday, March 4 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

