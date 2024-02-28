Fears for Nikita Kuzmin’s future on Strictly as he ‘signs up for Celebrity Big Brother’

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin might be swapping the dance floor for the Celebrity Big Brother house, reports claim.

The Ukrainian dancing professional could reportedly be entering the reality TV house and is ready to ‘spill’ some Strictly Come Dancing ‘secrets’. But what does this mean for Nikita’s BBC future?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin swapping BBC show for Celebrity Big Brother?

According to a TV insider, Celebrity Big Brother producers have chosen Nikita as a celebrity ‘heartthrob’, with the dancing expert setting his sights on becoming a rising telly star.

They told The Sun: “This will send the rumour mill into overdrive, with some already suggesting he may not return to Strictly and is instead making the most of being a rising star.”

The insider dubbed him as an ‘obvious heartthrob’ who could ‘spice things up in the house’. Nikita could also “maybe even spill some secrets from behind the scenes of Strictly”.

A Celebrity Big Brother spokesperson said: “Any names are at this point pure speculation and viewers will have to tune to see who will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.”

The BBC declined the opportunity to comment.

Will Nikita enter the CBB house? (Credit: Cover Images)

Nikita on Strictly

The dancer first joined the Strictly family for the 2021 series. Last year, he and dance partner Layton Williams made it to the final.

The Strictly star and Layton made it to the final in 2023 (Credit: Newsround via Youtube / BBC)

Who is going into Celebrity Big Brother?

A variety of TV favourites are rumoured to be joining the Celebrity Big Brother cast, including Love Island star Chloe Burrows, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh and Dragons’ Den star Levis Roots.

Other speculation about the line-up includes Linda Robson, former This Morning host Phillip Schofield and Towie royalty Joey Essex. Meanwhile, Pete Wicks and James Haskell have also been mentioned.

As previously reported, Rebekah Vardy was one of the first celebs highly tipped to be going on the show. Coronation Street actor Colson Smith is also rumoured to be joining the cast.

When is the start date of Celebrity Big Brother?

ITV has confirmed that the show is set to begin on March 4.

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV, BBC and Nikita’s representatives for comment.

