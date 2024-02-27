Colson Smith tipped to enter Celebrity Big Brother next week: ‘He’s got all the ingredients of a Big Brother champion’

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has been tipped to enter the revival series of Celebrity Big Brother next week.

Colson, who plays Craig Tinker on the ITV soap, joined Corrie aged 13 years old. He has remained a Weatherfield fixture since his first episode in 2011.

The actor also has a history with ITV reality TV, having appeared on The Games for the broadcaster in 2022.

But could a stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house beckon for Colson?

Big Brother is apparently keen to score a major Corrie star for its revival series (Credit ITV/YouTube)

Colson Smith to enter Celebrity Big Brother?

With the first series of Celebrity Big Brother set to air since its return to TV last year, Colson is just one of a host of names rumoured to be appearing.

“They’re thrilled he’s keen to enter the nation’s most famous house because he’s a big name already loved by millions of viewers and they were hellbent on securing someone from Corrie, as it’s great cross-promotion for ITV,” a source told The Sun.

Don’t be surprised if he ends up winning the whole thing. He’s got all the ingredients of a Celeb BB champion,

“Colson’s character Craig is a huge favourite with soap fans and he’s just as down to earth in real life so don’t be surprised if he ends up winning the whole thing. He’s got all the ingredients of a Celeb BB champion,” the tabloid’s insider added.

Colson plays PC Craig Tinker on Corrie (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who else will be on Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

Also rumoured to be appearing on this year’s Celebrity Big brother are former X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne and TV presenter Fern Britton.

Love Island star Ekin-Su may also appear, following her recent (but short-lived) stay on The Traitors USA. TOWIE star Chloe Brockett and celebrity chef Levi Roots are also rumoured to be entering the house next week, if The Sun is to be believed.

Celebrity Big Brother will air next Monday, March 4 on ITV. Will you be tuning in?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

