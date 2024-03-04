Celebrity Big Brother: Lauren Simon profile – bitter divorce battle, awkward First Dates appearance and being dumped by a ghost

Celebrity Big Brother returned to our screens tonight (Monday, March 4), and Lauren Simon was one of the many stars checking into the famous house.

So who is Lauren? What is she most famous for? Is she married? And what is her net worth? Read on to find out more about the Celebrity Big Brother star…

Lauren Simon found fame on Real Housewives (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is Lauren Simon?

Lauren Simon is a 48-year-old reality star, best known for appearing in ITVBe’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

She was born in 1975 and grew up in Cheshire. Before finding fame, Lauren worked in PR and marketing for nightclubs and VIP events.

Lauren joined the cast of Real Housewives back in 2015, describing herself as a “domestic goddess”.

She left the show in 2018, however, she returned in 2020. She later revealed that she’d taken a break from the show to relax following her divorce from her husband, Paul Simon.

Lauren was married to Paul Simon for 13 years (Credit: ITV)

Who was Lauren Simon married to?

Lauren was married to her former husband, Paul Simon, for 13 years. Paul is a property tycoon who studied property estate management at a university in London. He worked as a trader in the capital at the beginning of his career, before eventually becoming the director of numerous property investment companies.

During their marriage, Lauren and Paul welcomed two children together – daughters Gigi and Kika.

Lauren and Paul split shortly after she made her first appearance on Real Housewives, and their divorce was finalised in 2018.

Lauren was awarded a £3m lump sum by a judge. However, Paul won an appeal against the order, claiming the couple only had £2m between them in assets. In 2021, they agreed a consent order to end their divorce battle.

Lauren would get to keep their £1.8 million Altrincham mansion, in return for dropping any other claims on her ex-husband’s money.

The star took a break from the show following her divorce (Credit: ITV)

Lauren Simon on return to Real Housewives

Speaking to OK! in 2019, Lauren opened up about her divorce.

“I took a year off filming to try and finalise the divorce, but the plan was always to go back to the show,” she said at the time.

“I just needed to take some time off to sort myself out because it was a huge life change. The divorce battle is sadly still ongoing, but it felt like the right time to go back for me,” she then continued.

“I’ve had a three-and-a-half-year hellish divorce battle, so I really needed a year off to relax. I’ve just been hiding away, being healthy, going to the gym, practicing lots of mindfulness, and reading self-help books. I needed to look after me and put myself first. The show is full-on and I didn’t feel like I could give it 100% last year,” she then added.

Is Lauren Simon in a relationship?

Following her split from Paul, Lauren has been on a string of dates and has been very open about her sex life post-marriage.

Earlier this year, Lauren appeared on First Dates. However, her date got off to an awkward start when the man she was matched with didn’t recognise her off the telly.

“So what do you do?” her date asked. “I think you know what I do,” Lauren replied through gritted teeth.

“No? I have no idea. Why? Why would I have guessed? There’s a story there, right? I’m very intrigued by what you do, you’re very secretive about it,” her date replied.

“I work in the television on the Real Housewives of Cheshire which is highly publicised in Manchester so I would have assumed you would have known!” she responded. Awkward!

Lauren was on First Dates earlier this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Big Brother: Lauren Simon on her toyboy lovers

During an episode of Real Housewives in January this year, Lauren went to a sex bootcamp in Malta.

Whilst on the sex retreat, Lauren opened up about some of her brief flings with toyboy celebrity lovers. She confessed that in her older years, she’d been having some of the best sex of her life.

“A couple of guys I have slept with who are famous are a lot younger than me and they were amazing in bed,” she said.

“They were 20 years younger. We had a real connection, but they were so much younger that we were never going to continue. It was just fun,” she then continued.

“I have had a few one-night stands with celebrities, but I have never been on a journey or a relationship with any. I’m not interested.”

What happened between Lauren Simon and a ghost?

Rather bizarrely, back in 2020, Lauren revealed that she’d had a sexual encounter with a ghost.

She made the strange confession during a chat with a psychic on Real Housewives.

“I have to admit something really weird. I’ve had sex with a ghost,” she revealed. “I actually properly had sex. I knew it wasn’t a dirty dream because it was too real, like something was touching me.

“And I have had that before where I feel like somebody’s holding me down and I can’t get up,” she then continued.

“This particular ghost that came and had sex, it happened twice.” However, it seems Lauren was ‘dumped’ by the spirit. “It was a very bizarre feeling but he never came back.”

She then wondered whether the ghost hadn’t come back due to her skills in the bedroom…

What does Lauren Simon do for a living?

As well as appearing on TV, Lauren also runs a successful online business called Lauren Stone Collections.

The business sells everything from candles to dog shampoo. Lauren also has her own luxury fragrance, Number One, which retails for a whopping £100 a bottle. She spoke to The Sun in 2017 about launching her own perfume after her divorce.

“Be careful what you wish for – I’ve never worked so hard in my life! My life hit a crossroads and it was sink or swim but there was no way I was going under – I’m a fighter,” she said.

“I think it’s really important for my kids to see that if you’ve got your own business you can make your own decisions in life. You don’t have to be tied to a man.”

How much is Lauren Simon worth?

According to various sources, Lauren is reportedly worth around £6.9m.

