Celebrity Big Brother: Nikita Kuzmin profile – EastEnders star ‘fling’, famous girlfriend and health condition he thought would ‘end career’

Nikita Kuzmin is one of the famous faces who’ve waltzed into Celebrity Big Brother tonight (March 4) – and we can’t wait to watch him for the next few weeks!

The dancer and TV fave shot to fame on everyone’s favourite dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing. Making his debut on the dance floor in 2021, he quickly became a firm-favourite. Showing off his best moves, Nikita’s been partnered with the likes of Tilly Ramsay and Ellie Simmonds. More recently, he landed a spot in the final with Layton Williams.

However, in a major career move, Nikita Kuzmin has headed into the most famous house in Britain on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother.

But who is his famous girlfriend? And what shock health diagnosis had him fearing his career was over? Keep scrolling to find out!

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is Nikita Kuzmin?

Nikita Kuzmin certainly knows his way around a dance floor – with the award-winning dancer being a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom! He started his career when he was just a youngster. And then, in 2020, the Strictly world came calling….

Nikita spent a year strutting his stuff on the German version of the show, Let’s Dance. But in 2021, his life changed forever when he bagged a job on BBC’s Strictly.

What age is Nikita Kuzmin and how tall is he?

Nikita was born on December 23 1997, which makes him 27. His parents are Natalia and Ievgen Kuzmin.

With regards to his height, the star comes in at 5ft 10in or 1.8m.

What nationality is Nikita Kuzmin?

Nikita Kumzin is from Ukraine and moved to Italy with his family at the age of nine. The family upped sticks at the time, reportedly to support sister Anastasia’s career.

In 2022, he opened up about his fears for his loved ones amid the Ukraine-Russia war. On Loose Women he revealed how his grandparents, aunts and uncles were trapped in the nation. “It’s quite difficult, therefore I try to – I call my grandparents every single day, it’s really important for me to know what’s happening,” he said.

Does Nikita Kuzmin have a brother?

Nikita Kuzmin does not have a brother. He has an older sister called Anastasia, who is also a dancer. What’s more, she also competed on the Italian version of Strictly, Ballando con le Stelle. And in 2012, she won the show with Andrés Gil.

Anastasia has turned her hand to presenting too, hosting shows in Europe such as Dance Battle and Happy Dance.

Does Nikita Kuzmin have Type 1 diabetes?

Nikita Kuzmin was just 13 when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. On the back of his arm, he has a white patch called a Libre sensor. This monitors the dancer’s blood sugar levels.

So when I found out, I thought, my career’s over.

However, when Nikita found out his diagnosis, the news devastated him as he feared his career would be over. Nikita appeared on Morning Live in 2020 where he said: “The message I would really love to send to all the kids and general people is that this is our superpower.”

Recalling how he felt after he found out about his diagnosis, he said: “I was 13 and I just came back to Ukraine. So when I found out, I thought, my career’s over.”

Nikita Kuzmin admits diabetes has ‘big impact’ on job

In April last year, Nikita revealed how his diabetes has a “big impact on his job”. Speaking on BBC News, Nikita said: “It does have a lot of impact on my job during rehearsals. I am monitoring it all the day. Thanks to my monitor and my Apple watch, I am seeing how my sugar levels go up and down. I do need to eat snacks, and manage it 100% of the time. But I’m very lucky that the Strictly crew always support me.”

In 2022, he told followers on Instagram that he was “proud to be diabetic” and to wear a sensor despite having “good and bad days”. He said: “Shared a bit of my personal story this morning and hope to send a little message to maybe that one person who needs a bit of positivity in a newfound condition. Your life will be fine! Everything is okay. You can manage everything!”

Is Nikita Kuzmin married?

Nikita Kuzmin is not married – but he’s has a wild love life. He was previously in a long-term relationship with choreographer and designer Nicole Wirt. The couple reportedly started dating in 2017 and are said to have shared a flat together in London. But in 2022, the two ended things.

A source told The Sun that Nikita was the one who called it quits as he wanted to concentrate on his career. “Nikita wanted to totally focus on this series of Strictly and decided a while back he wanted to end his relationship with Nicole,” a source said.

Nikita was then linked to Australian sex and relationships podcaster Charlie Backshall. It was reported that Nikita tried to keep their relationship under wraps as he felt her X-rated image might impact his reputation.

While on her her podcast, she shared how they both “slid into each other’s DMs”. That relationship fizzled out though and Nikita is now loved-up with Lauren Jaine.

Who is the current partner of Nikita Kuzmin?

Nikita Kuzmin and Lauren Jaine are believed to have started dating in 2023. The pair made things Instagram official in October that year. An insider told The Sun at the time: “Nikita and Lauren have been dating for months and seem to have an amazing connection.

“The pair have tried to keep their romance under the radar but they have been attending events together and are really enjoying each other’s company.” Since then, the couple have gone from strength to strength, and regularly pop up on each other’s social media accounts, posting PDA-packed snaps.

You might recognise Lauren, too. She is a university graduate and a model, who is signed with London’s First management.

Celebrity Big Brother: Is Nikita Kuzmin dating Molly Rainford?

In 2022, it was reported that Nikita was dating actor Molly Rainford – who appeared on Strictly that year and was partnered with Carlos Gu. The pair were spotted looking cosy at the NTAs – just a week after it reported split from Nicole Wirt. What’s more, a source told MailOnline how the duo couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.

And in October that year, Molly spoke out about their so-called romance. Appearing on GMB, she cryptically claimed how everyone on the show is “so close”. Her dancing partner Carlos then chimed in and added: “I think it’s too early to talk about this.”

Molly is now loved-up with fellow SCD 2022 star Tyler West.

