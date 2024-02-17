Inside Nikita Kuzmin’s wild love life – from Strictly curse break-up to fling with sexpert and ‘amazing connection’ with fiery new girlfriend

Star of Strictly Nikita Kuzmin, who is taking part in The Weakest Link tonight (February 17), has had quite an adventurous love life and we’re here to tell you all about it.

The Ukrainian dancer first joined the Strictly family for series 19 in 2019 and has remained on the show since. Last year, he and dance partner Layton Williams made it to the final.

Nikita and Layton made the finals last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly ‘curse’: Nikita’s grueling schedule impacted relationship with Nicole Wirt

After being in a long-term relationship with fellow dancer Nicole Wirt, the pair put an end to their romance in late 2022. Due to being together for so long, they had moved in together.

Busy working on Strictly, it appears the show’s ongoing curse impacted the split – but not because Nikita had his eye on anyone else. Instead, he had his eye firmly on the Glitterball prize.

“Nikita wanted to totally focus on this series of Strictly and decided a while back he wanted to end his relationship with Nicole,” an inside source told MailOnline.

“They had been together for five years and it ended up being a mutual decision. Nicole is mainly based in Germany and she is getting busier with work.”

Nicole used to stay with Nikita at his flat in London but “it was becoming more difficult with their schedules” for her to keep visiting.

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin and Australian sex podcaster Charlie Backshall

Months after Nikita and Nicole called it quits, MailOnline revealed that he was romantically linked with Australian sex podcaster Charlie Backshall.

According to the outlet, they tried to keep their relationship under wraps as Nikita felt her X-rated image might impact his reputation.

“Nikita is very aware of his brand and the fact that he stars on the most family friendly show on TV, so dating a sex podcaster conflicts hugely,” an inside source said at the time.

“He wanted to keep the relationship a secret until after the 2022 series had finished because he didn’t want it overshadowing his part in the show, where he danced with Paralympic star Ellie Simmonds.”

By 2023, however, Nikita and Charlie were no longer.

Nikita is currently dating model Lauren Jaine (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nikita and Lauren Jaine’s ‘amazing connection’

In October 2023, Nikita confirmed his new relationship with flame-haired model Lauren Jaine. Making their relationship official with fans, he shared a series of cosy snaps with Lauren on his Instagram page.

“Nikita and Lauren have been dating for months and seem to have an amazing connection,” an insider told The Sun.

“The pair have tried to keep their romance under the radar but they have been attending events together and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

Nikita has been said to “have been spending a lot of time together and even went on holiday together in the summer.” The source said things are “progressing and Nikita is very happy with his new romance.”

Catch Nikita on The Weakest Link on BBC One tonight (February 17) at 7.50pm.

