Celebrity Big Brother viewers scoffed at ‘namedropping’ from Gary Goldsmith tonight (Wednesday March 6) as the Princess of Wales‘ uncle claimed he doesn’t want to be a celebrity.

In the programme that aired footage from the first full day of the housemates’ stay in the CBB house, Gary wasted no time in chatting about his famous niece Kate, as well as getting stuck into her in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Gary also complained about what he believes has been a labelling of Kate as a “commoner”. But he later insisted to Sharon Osbourne the reason he signed up for CBB 2024 was to address how he reckons he is perceived – even though she wasn’t buying his claims he has no desire to be a celeb himself.

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Gary Goldsmith had a revealing chat with Fern Britton (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Gary Goldsmith news

Chatting with Fern Britton not long after they woke up, Gary insisted he came from “humble stock”.

He explained his dad had been a painter and decorator after Fern brought up his sister Carole’s name. And Gary also mentioned his mum was an accounts clerk.

“That never gets mentioned,” he went ahead and mentioned, sounding irked.

Within moments, Gary bragged how he and Carole had themselves gone on to be “multis” – meaning ‘multimillionaires’.

I get really a bit narky when they say Kate’s a commoner. There’s nothing common about her.

Gary continued: “I get really a bit narky when they say Kate’s a commoner. There’s nothing common about her.”

Fern noted how money doesn’t make anyone posh, before it was also observed posh people can be “skint” – and also still have big houses.

Fern Britton was taken aback (Credit: ITV)

‘They should take the titles away’

A little later, Fern suggested with a sympathetic tone how Prince William “must be furious” to have the weight of claims of a ‘rift’ with his brother on his shoulders.

Gary suggested an olive branch might be offered for Harry to “come back and be part of the gang”.

But Gary also felt there should be consequences.

“I genuinely think they should take the titles away,” he told a shocked Fern, who gave Gary plenty of space to speak his mind.

Just a normal bloke, in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m a normal bloke, it is just my niece married well’

As he is up for eviction, Gary also had an audience with Sharon. She quizzed him why he accepted the offer to be part of CBB 2024.

Gary admitted what people think of him “does bother me”.

“I don’t like the popular perception of me as the black sheep of the family,” he said.

“I’m a normal bloke, it is just my niece married well.”

Gary went on the protest: “I’ve really put myelf out there [with CBB]. This isn’t my world, ultimately I’m not a celebrity. I don’t want to be a celebrity.”

Sharon seemed unconvinced – and that made Gary even more earnest.

“Honestly, honestly, honestly, honestly, I don’t crave all that,” he almost pleaded, before dropping a bit of bad language.

“This could [blank] up massively for me,” he continued.

He also told Sharon his daughter had advised him to “be the best version of me and they’ll love you.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem viewers necessarily reckon it is going all that well for Gary on the show at this stage.

Gary Goldsmith is quizzed by Sharon Osbourne (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

“Oh wow, Gary is Kate Middleton’s uncle??? Who would have thought?? It is not like he’s mentioned it 100s of times already #CBBUK,” one social media user scoffed.

Another viewer tweeted: “Gary is trying everything to make being Kate Middleton’s uncle his whole personality #CBBUK.”

“Is Gary going to talk about anything but Kate?! Does he even have a personality?? #CBBUK #CelebrityBigBrother,” echoed another.

“Gary crying about his niece being called a commoner… which she was . As she did not come from a royal family or a noble family. Please stop, it is enough #CBBUK,” posted a fourth CBB fan.

Gary when the housemates keep asking him about the royals and nothing about himself #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/7KfjtnWPU9 — Adam (@alittlebitadam) March 6, 2024

A fifth asked: “Is this Gary bloke well known then? He keeps on about the public’s perception of him but I don’t know anyone who knows who he is #CBBUK #CelebrityBigBrother.”

And someone else put it: “Imagining using your own niece for clout to be on TV when you ‘don’t want to be a celebrity’.”

Meanwhile, another user chuckled at Gary having to explain himself: “When a humblebrag backfires – GG having to clarify what ‘multi’ meant to lovely Fern #CBBUK.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 continues tomorrow, Thursday March 7, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

