Rochelle Humes risks wrath of fans as she complains: ‘You can’t wear a Rolex in London anymore’

Rochelle Humes has hit out at the crime rate in London, admitting it makes her scared to wear a Rolex.

The 37-year-old Saturdays singer and This Morning presenter made the comments on her Ladies Who Launch podcast.

And they have already raised a few eyebrows against a backdrop of images Rochelle recently shared to social media…

Rochelle Humes has shared her worries over the rising crime rates in the capital (Credit: Splash News)

Rochelle Humes scared to wear a Rolex

Earlier this month, the star was pictured wearing around £450k worth of jewellery during an influencers’ trip to Miami. She was joined by husband Marvin, her sister Sophie Piper and fellow stars including Stacey Solomon and Olivia Attwood.

Rochelle uploaded snaps of herself wearing a £3,780 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, bangles from Cartier costing a combined £68,300, a £70,000 Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, a £499 Oura ring and her engagement ring. That alone is thought to have cost Marvin an estimated £300k.

Hitting out at the capital’s crime rates, though, beauty brand owner Rochelle admitted she’s scared to wear a fancy watch in London. This is due to the rise in crimes such as phone and watch snatching. However, it’s worth noting that Miami has a significantly higher overall crime rate than London. Particularly when it comes to violent crime, aggravated assault and property theft.

“You can’t wear a Rolex in London anymore,” Rochelle bemoaned on her Ladies Who Launch podcast. “It’s too scary to have anything nice these days.”

Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ net worth

The star has plenty of “nice things”, though, including a personal net worth that is said to sit at around £5.5m.

When paired with husband Marvin, the couple are thought to be worth a cool £24m.

An entry-level Rolex costs around £5.4k–£6.5k.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)

‘Come back down to earth where the ordinary people live’

The comments haven’t gone down well online.

“Rochelle, come back down to earth where the ordinary people live,” said one commenter.

“How TONE DEAF when there are people in London struggling to feed their children and pay a bill. You really forgot where you came from Rochelle,” a second said.

“Wow what a problem to have. Don’t flaunt it all online too would be a sensible idea,” a third commented.

‘You’re expected to live a lifestyle you can’t always prop up’

The singer’s worked hard for her money, though, having started out in S Club Juniors at the age of 12.

Rochelle recently admitted that she made more money as part of S Club Juniors than The Saturdays. This is despite the girl band having a string of hits.

She told Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast she was paid a salary in the band, and added: “You’ve got to remember everything you earn, split that in half, basically with tax and an agent. And then there’s five of you. You’re expected to live a lifestyle that you can’t always prop up.”

Rochelle – who was brought up in a working-class single-parent household after her dad left when she was young – has now transitioned from pop star and broadcaster to entrepreneur.

Her ventures include award-winning family lifestyle brand My Little Coco, management agency The RH Group, and her podcast Ladies Who Launch.

Read more: Rochelle Humes’ concerns over eldest daughter being bullied at school

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