Rochelle Humes shares concerns as she reveals daughter, 12, is being bullied

Former The Saturday’s star Rochelle Humes has shared her heartbreak over her 12-year-old daughter being bullied.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes share three children together; Alaia-May, 12, Valentina, eight, and Blake, four. But it’s her eldest daughter who has been facing some issues in her friendships.

The couple have always given fans an insight to their relationship and family life, including the lows. And now, Rochelle has revealed her latest parenting heartache.

Rochelle Humes reveals daughter has been bullied

Speaking on her Ladies who Launch podcast, Rochelle spoke to Kelly Hoppen CBE about how friendships can be tough for youngsters.

The pair were discussing their time in school and Rochelle admitted she hates hearing that any child has been bullied in school.

She said: “If I hear that any child has been bullied in school, it kills me inside.”

It’s so difficult and it’s so hard to watch.

But she didn’t stop there, Rochelle went on to reveal her eldest child has been experiencing some “tricky” situations, as her friendships change. The doting mum explained: “It’s just an awful thing, isn’t it? And I think it’s so interesting. My eldest is 12. So, it’s sort of that tricky age where she’ll be going into the second year of like secondary school age. And the dynamics, I have really noticed it now, they change.

“You know how girls are to each other. And I just think, oh God, If I could shield her from anything in life.”

But Rochelle finds the situation “difficult” to navigate, as she never was a victim of bullying. However, she’s quickly realising her daughter has been. She said: “I wasn’t a victim of bullying. But my daughter is definitely going through a touch of that at the minute. It’s so difficult and it’s so hard to watch. But also to know how to handle it.”

Rochelle Humes had to ‘hide’ pregnancy

The heartbreaking revelation comes as Rochelle confessed she felt like she had to “hide” her pregnancy with her daughter, Alaia.

She was in The Saturdays at the time and revealed on her podcast: “I remember getting pregnant aged 23 and thinking, I am pregnant and in a girlband. It isn’t against the law.

“I was almost made to feel that I had let everybody down by having the baby. And it really felt like I was trying not to be pregnant, even though everybody knew.”

