Rochelle Humes has opened up about falling pregnant while she was in The Saturdays, claiming she was ‘made to feel like I’d let everybody down’.

The TV star is a proud mama to three children: Alaia-Mai, born in 2013, Valentina, born in 2017, and Blake, born in 2020. Rochelle shares her kids with husband Marvin Humes.

However, Rochelle has now made a heartbreaking confession about when she fell pregnant aged 23 while in her girlband, The Saturdays.

Rochelle shot to fame in the girl group (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle Humes on falling pregnant while in The Saturdays

Rochelle shot to fame as a member of the chart-topping girl group, The Saturdays. Other members include Mollie King, Frankie Bridge, Vanessa White and Una Healy.

The band got together in 2007 and released several hits such as Ego and the number one single What About Us. In 2014 though, the group went on a hiatus.

And now, in a recent podcast interview, Rochelle candidly admitted she felt ashamed when she got pregnant with Alaia at the height of the band’s success.

“I remember getting pregnant aged 23 and thinking, I am pregnant and in a girlband. Isn’t that against the law,” Rochelle said on the Ladies Who Launch podcast.

The TV star said she felt ashamed when she got pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle says she ‘had to hide it’

This Morning star Rochelle went on: “I was almost made to feel that I had let everybody down by having the baby. And it really felt like, I was pregnant, and I was in a girlband. It was almost like I was trying not to be pregnant, even though everybody knew.”

The singer then explained how it felt to be pregnant but still having to perform in The Saturdays. She said: “It was almost like I had a hangover, so I couldn’t talk about it.

“If I felt sick, I had to hide it. And then even coming back, I remember having a single, five weeks after Alaia was born and I was on Lorraine and Good Morning Britain doing a performance. I remember my boobs leaking and I was squeezing myself into my Spanx.”

Marvin and Rochelle share three children (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle admits she was ‘so scared’

Rochelle also admitted that she regrets ‘not letting herself rest’ after giving birth. But said she was “so scared” it could have lead to the “end of my career”.

She shared: “Now when I look back, I almost feel annoyed with myself. But I don’t think I really understood the impact of having a baby. And what that meant to me and how I should have just let myself rest and getting my head around the whole experience.

“But I was so scared of ruining it and is that the end of my career. And how does that look that I just kept going.”

Read more: Rochelle Humes on stammer she suffered as a child: ‘Now I talk for a living’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.