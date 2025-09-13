Rochelle Humes, who is hosting The Hit List tonight (Saturday, September 13), once revealed a surprise disorder she suffered as a child.

The Saturdays star Rochelle, 36, opened up about the health battle during an episode of Loose Women back in 2023.

Rochelle Humes on suffering from a stammer as a child

During an edition of Loose Women in October 2023, Rochelle revealed she suffered from a stammer as a kid.

“It’s so ironic because now I talk for a living you couldn’t write it could you? That’s actually why my mum sent me to like dance and drama of a weekend because I was just behind her leg. I had a stammer,” she said.

“I was really quite young and it probably went when I was in year one of school, reception year one. But yeah, now you can’t shut me up,” she then added.

‘It’s so ironic’

Rochelle’s co-star, Brenda Edwards, was curious as to how dance and drama helped her with her stammer.

“I think my mum got advised to do that by the GP at the time, I saw a speech therapist for quite a while but I think it was a confidence thing really, to just really find my own feet,” Rochelle explained.

“I don’t notice it as much now, of course, I talk for a living as I said but if I’m nervous, I will fall over myself a little bit and I’ll remember to slow down,” she then added.

Rochelle on ‘carnage’ at home

In more recent Rochelle-related news, the This Morning star revealed that school mornings in the Humes household are “carnage”.

“Carnage, it’s absolute carnage. There is no way to dress it up… The minute the kids wake up around 7am, it’s all systems go to get everyone out of the door,” she told Closer magazine last month.

“There’s always something. Someone is crying because their shoes hurt,” she then continued.

She then revealed their eldest is “the worst” as she is “in reverse in the morning”, somehow managing to be late despite the family temporarily renting a home “right next to the school”.

The Hit List airs today (Saturday, September 13) from 5.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.