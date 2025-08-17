Rochelle Humes’ parenting struggles laid bare amid ‘carnage’ at home: ‘Someone is always crying’

The Hit List presenter Rochelle Humes has admitted there’s “no way” to dress up how the school mornings tend to pan out in her household, as term time looms.

She has been caught in a bout of turbulence recently as a “rift” between her and Myleene Klass has seemingly entered turbo mode.

Rochelle reportedly spent time with Myleene Klass’ ex-husband while on holiday in Ibiza, not long after Myleene detailed her heartbreak upon seeing him with another woman. Meanwhile, rumours of a “feud” between Rochelle and fellow former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge have been emphatically quashed.

But it seems all that showbiz drama is nothing compared to the “carnage” of getting her three kids off to school…

Rochelle Humes admits ‘carnage’ at home

We’re halfway through August, and that means September is just round the corner. Parents might be feeling the pressure. Among them is Rochelle Humes, who spoke to Closer about what school mornings are like in her and Marvin’s household. They’re parents to Alaia-Mai, 12, Valentina, eight, and Blake, four.

“Carnage, it’s absolute carnage. There is no way to dress it up… The minute the kids wake up around 7am, it’s all systems go to get everyone out of the door,” she said.

Rochelle revealed that Marvin Humes does the school run, and is in charge of homework. But even with some judicious division of labour, they experience hiccups.

“There’s always something. Someone is crying because their shoes hurt,” Rochelle said. Their eldest is “the worst” as she is “in reverse in the morning”, somehow managing to be late despite the family temporarily renting a home “right next to the school”.

The ‘least present parent’

Class WhatsApp groups have proven invaluable to the family when it comes to keeping on top of school admin and remembering what their kids need for each day.

However, Rochelle also admitted that she’s “probably the least present parent on there”, referring to the WhatsApp group. “I have to remind myself to check them,” she said, and added that keeping up with the chat is “almost a job in itself”.

Overall, managing three kids on top of their own lives can be “overwhelming” for Marvin and Rochelle, but they’re “thankful” for the instant messaging groups.

And until September rolls around, the five of them are going to be enjoying every minute of the school holidays.

