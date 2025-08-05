Rochelle Humes spends Ibiza vacation with Myleene Klass’ ex husband after he ‘cheated with celeb’

Rochelle Humes has spent a part of her Ibiza holiday with Graham Quinn, the ex husband of Myleene Klass – just days after her bombshell cheating claim.

Myleene and Rochelle have been believed to be pals as both are adored ITV stars. But it seems things could get a bit awkward as Rochelle didn’t seem too bothered about living it up with Graham Quinn after the bombshells dropped by Myleene Klass.

Rochelle and Marvin headed to Ibiza to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary with “old friends”, which seems to include Graham.

Rochelle spent holiday with Myleene Klass ex-husband

In a series of photos, Rochelle showed off her holiday with her pals. One picture included Marvin sitting with Myleene’s ex husband at a dinner table, flashing big smiles. But it seems only close friends were invited on the trip.

Rochelle wrote in the caption: “Our annual non-negotiable child free trip with old friends who remind you who you are. Sore heads all round today but ironically my battery feels recharged! Just what I needed. Happy 13 my love, Marvin. What a way to celebrate.”

The trip comes right as Myleene opened up on her and Graham’s messy divorce. The pair dated for six years before having their first child, Ava, in 2007. They also share another child, Hero.

However, the pair separated in 2013, after she believed he had been cheating. It was then that Myleene, who hadn’t signed a pre-nup, discovered he had bought a house in secret.

What has Myleene Klass said about Graham Quinn?

Last week, Myleene opened up on allegedly discovering Graham in a compromising situation with another popular celebrity – on her birthday. And despite the situation, she stayed with him and got married.

She spoke to Paul Brunson on his hit podcast We Need To Talk about the whole ordeal which resulted in her ‘kicking’ everyone out.

Myleene said: “I walked in on him with a famous person on my birthday on a balcony. I’m in my house, it’s my party. They weren’t having sex but they were unzipping each other.”

As for who the other celebrity was, Myleene has not named her. But she has admitted her life “broke” afterwards.

She said: “I have made my peace with that situation now. But for a long time, it was very difficult to see their life. My life literally just broke apart very very publicly. And their life, they have managed to continue building a family brand on it. I have to take some accountability.”

Myleene is currently engaged to Simon Moston. The couple share five-year-old son Apollo. They are yet to set a date for the wedding. But recently the star has gone public with a brand new job with St John’s Ambulance.

