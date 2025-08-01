Singer and TV personality Myleene Klass has shared a series of snapshots of herself vacationing in a bikini. However, fans are concerned over some inappropriate comments…

Myleene has remained in the headlines recently after the 47-year-old revealed in a podcast interview that she caught her ex-husband, Graham Quinn, cheating on her with another famous person.

While the Everybody hitmaker hasn’t revealed who the woman was, there has been ongoing speculation.

Myleene is currently on vacation (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Myleene Klass bikini-clad post

In the latest update surrounding Myleene, the Loose Women star posed on holiday wearing a multicoloured floral bikini.

In a 10-photo carousel post, she posed on a boat while soaking up the sun. For the first slide, Myleene showed off her incredible figure while donning a pair of black shades.

In the following slide, the mum-of-three flashed a huge smile and enjoyed a large slice of watermelon. Myleene, who is also the face of Sketchers, also opted for various caps from the band within the post.

In the final slide, she was captured standing by the edge of the boat, which highlighted the stunning, clear blue sky.

Myleene kept her caption short and sweet, writing: “POSH.”

‘Gorgeous colour on you’

Many of Myleene’s followers rushed to the comments section to tell her how amazing she looked.

“Wow wow you look absolutely incredible you have one gorgeous figure,” one user wrote.

“The floral bikini is sooo pretty,” another person shared.

“Gorgeous colour on you,” The One Show host Lauren Laverne added.

Fans called out ‘lecherous comments’

However, some were concerned following several questionable remarks.

“Jesus Christ just woke up and got morning wood lol,” one said.

“More bum shots too please,” another demanded.

“What a delicious body you have,” a third stated.

In defence, one user commented: “Are you happy with some of the lecherous comments? very icky….happy holidays.”

“Some of the comments are so icky,” another echoed.

