Myleene Klass made a cheeky nod to the late Princess Margaret as she celebrated her MBE whilst naked earlier today (Thursday, July 17).

47-year-old Myleene was awarded an MBE for her dedication to raising awareness and advocating for legal changes after experiencing several pregnancy losses.

Myleene was celebrated with a trip to the palace this week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Myleene Klass awarded an MBE

Yesterday (July 16) saw Myleene receive her MBE at Windsor Castle from the King himself.

Speaking to PA news agency, she said: “The King himself has now acknowledged that miscarriage care and healthcare needs to move forward. We’re actually in a position where we can change the law, and women can benefit from it.”

Myleene, who has suffered four miscarriages herself, has been forefront of demanding better support and policy amendments.

She described the honour as recognition for ‘the achievements of so many people that come together’ to improve what is a “neglected area” of women’s health.

“When I was going through my own miscarriages, you feel so invisible – you just feel you need somebody to guide you out of it,” she said.

“There’s so much negativity about miscarriage healthcare – women feel so lost, so dragged down by it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myleene Klass MBE (@myleeneklass)

Myleene Klass celebrates MBE with Princess Margaret nod

Taking to Instagram today, Myleene shared a cheeky snap with her 527k followers.

In the picture, the Hear’Say singer can be seen sitting in a bathtub, naked, with just a tiara on her head.

“Morning! Rinse and reign,” she captioned the post, before adding the hashtags #MBE and #PrincessMargaret.

Iconic picture. Needs to go on the wall. Immediately.

The star was giving a clear nod to Princess Margaret’s iconic bathtub photo with her Instagram post.

The late Countess of Snowdon once shocked the world by posing naked in a bathtub with just a tiara on for her 29th birthday. The photo, which is from 1962, was taken by her future husband, Anthony Armstrong-Jones.

It is one of her most memorable moments during her royal life.

Myleene’s fans were loving her post (Credit: ITV)

Fans go wild for Myleene’s post

Myleene’s fans and followers were quick to take to the comment section to gush over the star’s snap.

“Fab-u-lous,” one follower gushed.

“Queen,” Morning Live star Gaby Roslin said. “There she is!!” The One Show’s Lauren Laverne wrote.

“What a wonderful cheeky picture Myleene!” another follower commented.

“Iconic picture. Needs to go on the wall. Immediately,” another urged.

Read more: Myleene Klass supported as ‘beautiful’ daughter graduates from high school: ‘I haven’t cried this much in ages’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.