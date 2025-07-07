Myleene Klass supported as ‘beautiful’ daughter graduates from high school: ‘I haven’t cried this much in ages’

An emotional Myleene Klass revealed that her teenage daughter has graduated from high school.

The TV presenter, 47, is a proud mama to two daughters Ava, 17, and Hero, 14, and a son, Apollo, 5.

And this week, Myleene took to her social media to share an emotional tribute to Ava’s milestone achievement.

She shared an emotional tribute (Credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass shares emotional news about daughter

On Sunday (July 6) Myleene took to her Instagram and told her 526k followers that Ava has now graduated from high school.

Admitting she hadn’t “cried so much in ages” Myleene also posted several photos of her and Ava over the years.

In the caption, the I’m A Celeb star wrote: “My daughter Ava has finally graduated high school.

“I haven’t cried so much in ages. It’s because I know our journey. And because of this, I wanted to acknowledge today in particular, the single Mamas (I know there are single dads but I can only speak from my own experience).”

‘Today is recognition of what we have achieved’

Myleene added: “Like you, there were days bringing up Ava (and Hero) where it felt the world was fighting against us and I was very much on my own.

“We have an amazing community around us but as a single mum when they were so young, the fear, the loneliness, the decision making, the mental load before everything else is considered, can really overwhelm.”

Giving a shout out to the single mothers, Myleene continued. “There were people who wanted to see me fail and to them as well as the majority who wanted to see us win, thank you for spuring me on. Today is recognition of what we have achieved, I had no intention of failing my children.

Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama

“Ava, I have single-handedly grafted so that you might have the best I could give you and you have in turn risen up and grabbed everything with gusto, determination and resilience. You are fiesty, fearless and stronger than I could have ever imagined yet soft, loving and kind in equal measure.”

Myleene also said: “In the days I wondered where I would get the strength, it came from my girls. When they worry about me and how much I take on, I remind them, I’m forged from the fire. Single Mamas, I see you and so do our babies. Well done, keep on keeping on.

“And to my eldest daughter, my Ava bear, my day one, my forever love, thank you for choosing me to be your Mama.

“You are talented, smart, intuitive and an exceptional human being. My sun rises and sets with you. Go out and see the world on your terms babygirl. Just remember to come home every once in a while to tell Mama all about it. Klass of 2025, Dismissed.”

The teen has graduated from high school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Myleene flooded with support

Myleene’s fans and showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to send their support. One person wrote: “Well done Ava. Also Myleene you are a powerhouse of woman and one amazing mama never forget that.”

Oh darling. This made me cry.

Someone else added: “This is amazing and a huge congratulations to Ava and to you. Also a little thank you for us other single mamas fighting the good fight too! These words have inspired me.”

Amanda Holden also said: “Oh darling. This made me cry.”

Kate Thornton penned: “Beautiful congratulations – the world is yours for the taking And proud of you @myleeneklass. Watched you in awe every step of the way.”

