Myleene Klass has shared photos from the inside of a St John’s Ambulance, as she is supported by friends and celeb pals.

The 47-year-old TV presenter has shared a series of images on Instagram, thanking followers for their “love and support” as she revealed her huge news.

Myleene Klass has been an ambassador for St John’s Ambulance for a while, but has now taken her role to a whole new level, as she announced that she has completed her training to be a on-site volunteer.

Myleene shared photos from the ambulance (Credit: Instagram)

Is Myleene Klass a St John’s Ambulance ambassador?

Since March 2024, Myleene Klass has been St John Ambulance’s very first celebrity ambassador. However, before that she had partnered with them, getting herself and her children trained in first aid.

Since then, Myleene made the decision to get more involved in the hard-work. Behind the scenes, she has been training to be officially part of the first aid team.

Taking to Instagram, Myleene shared a series of snaps from an ambulance, revealing the news.

She penned: “Check out my new office. Thank you for your countless messages of love and support.

“I am so proud to be a part of the St John’s Ambulance family, serving my community officially and as an ambassador. I don’t think anyone (myself included) realises how much work and study goes into it.”

Myleene continued: “It’s easy to take the guys in green coats for granted thinking they just volunteer for events and sporting fixtures. But honestly, the practical and written exams, the A&E doctors training and testing you, the kit prep alone and the weekly top-up reminder classes, whilst a lot are also massively reassuring. And all actions are carried out with dignity to the patient as the priority at ALL times.

“I can safely confirm, you and your loved ones are in the best of hands.”

Myleene went on to give a safety tip to her followers, revealing that singer Chappell Roan’s song Pink Pony Club is “perfect” timing for CPR.

The news comes one day after Myleene revealed she once had to save both of her daughters from choking. And that’s one of the many reasons St John’s Ambulance means a lot to her.

Myleene has been an ambassador for years (Credit: Instagram)

Celebs support Myleene’s new venture

In a different Instagram post, she shared: “I saved both my girls from choking. One as a baby, and one as a tween. It was absolutely terrifying. But the only thing worse would have been not knowing what to do.”

Since sharing the news, Myleene has been flooded with messages of support and love from celeb pals and fans.

Davina McCall commented a series of clapping hands emojis, adding: “Yes Myleene!”

Loose Women co-star Penny Lancaster wrote: “Great achievement!”

Meanwhile, Nicole Appleton penned: “Wonderful!!” and Natalie Anderson praised: “Well done.”

Fans also praised her for using her status to raise awareness for something important.

One fan commented: “With all the things celebrities do in their spare time, you choose this? Absolute legend.”

“This is why we love you. So amazing” another penned.

It’s unknown if Myleene will work on progressing up the ranks even more, but it looks like she will be taking her followers along on her new journey.

Read more: Myleene Klass admits her ‘absolute shock’ over end of marriage to first husband after ‘five weeks’

What do you think of Myleene Klass joining St John’s Ambulance team? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!