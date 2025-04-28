Myleene Klass has opened up about the devastating breakdown of her first marriage to husband Graham Quinn during an emotional discussion on today’s (Monday, April 28) episode of Loose Women.

Appearing on the panel alongside Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards, Myleene reflected candidly on her experience – and why she now tells her children to always get a prenup.

Myleene opened up about her divorce (Credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass opens up about divorce

The conversation was sparked during a segment about whether relationships should come with a rolling five-year marriage contract. However, only 15% of the live audience supported the idea.

When Jane Moore asked Myleene for her thoughts, Myleene responded: “Look, I was married for five weeks. So I didn’t even make it to the five-year rolling contract, if you like.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea at all because the things that break you, the real life, you know, kids come along, sickness comes along. A lot of conversations are had when partners get sick, and it’s mostly the men who don’t stay. That tells you a lot.”

Myleene went on to highlight the disconnect between the romantic ideals of marriage and the harsh realities that sometimes follow.

“We make vows under God but then we expect the legal system to pick them up. I never came into contact with anything legal until it was actually me sitting in court, just in absolute shock. This system of five years wouldn’t have worked for me. I hate to say it, but it’s not about the dress, it’s not about the wedding.”

Jane then interjected: “It’s about the prenup.”

“100%!” Myleene exclaimed. “I should have had a prenup. I’ve said to my children: ‘You don’t get married without a prenup, don’t get married without a cohabitation agreement.’ There are so many ways that you need to protect yourself.”

Myleene appeared on today’s episode of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

‘We romanticise so much’

“We romanticise so much,” Myleene continued. “Then you find yourself in a situation where you’re fighting for your earnings, your house, your savings. You don’t recognise who that person is.”

Reflecting on how breakups can change everything, she added: “During the break they might be dating other people. You don’t know who you’re trying to get back together with. We want to say that marriage is forever, but over 50% of people get divorced.”

“Hopefully a high percentage of people would never have to fall back on that because their relationship would last,” Jane chimed in. “But it does make sense to get things in writing before you get married. Get it sorted out what would happen in the event of a split.”

Who was Myleene Klass married to?

Myleene married Graham Quinn, her former bodyguard, in an intimate ceremony in October 2011. But their marriage came crashing down and the pair officially divorced in 2013.

The couple’s split was made even more painful as they shared two young daughters, who were just four and one years old when Graham walked out.

The experience left Myleene vowing never to marry again. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2013, she said: “I’ll never let that happen again, so help me God. I’m never getting married again. Never.”

Since then, Myleene has rebuilt her life, finding love once again with her fiancé Simon Motson. They are among the stars tying the knot this year.

