It seems 2025 is going to be a year full of extravagant weddings as many of our favourite celebrity stars are set to get married.

From music stars Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez to TV regulars Jill Scott, Myleene Klass, and Scarlett Moffatt, there is a whole list of high-profile names expected to walk down the aisle and exchange vows.

Here, we take a look at everyone who is engaged and set to have a wedding in the upcoming months.

Celebrity weddings 2025: Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez

Singer and actor Selena Gomez might have only been dating music producer Benny Blanco for a short period, but they’re ready to move forward in a major way.

According to reports, the pair formed a relationship in December 2023. A year later, Benny popped the big question and Selena said yes!

“Forever begins now…” Selena wrote on Instagram after attaching a snapshot of her dazzling ring.

With more than 22 million likes on the upload within 5 days, we expect their wedding to be full of A-listers. After all, bestie Taylor Swift did comment: “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou

TOWIE stars Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou got legally married at the Islington Assembly Hall in December 2023. However, according to Tommy, their big wedding day still awaits.

While sharing a snapshot on Instagram outside their venue location from the day they got married, Tommy teased “the big one” is yet to come.

“Happy first wedding anniversary @georgiakousoulou not long until the big one,” he wrote. In the photo, he can be seen holding their son, Brody. The pair have since welcomed a daughter, Gigi.

Georgia and Tommy exchanged vows in 2023 but are still expected to have a big wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jill Scott and Shelly Unitt

Former footballer Jill Scott has been in a relationship with her girlfriend Shelly Unitt for nearly a decade. Therefore, it came as no surprise that the wholesome pair wanted to take things to the next level.

In March 2020, Jill teased that she was engaged after sharing a snapshot of her engagement ring on Instagram while having a coffee. “The best coffee so far,” she wrote.

While it has been nearly four years since they got engaged, could 2025 be the year they exchange vows? We hope so!

Nick Grimshaw and Mesh Henry

Broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and Mesh Henry got engaged in March 2022 after his boyfriend popped the big question. The pair had been dating for four years before Nick said yes.

The former Radio 1 DJ announced the news via Instagram after attaching a photo booth card showing off his engagement ring.

“And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs,” he wrote.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

Singer Nicole Scherzinger met former rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans while he was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and began dating shortly after.

After nearly four years together, Thom proposed to Nicole on the beach and documented the moment with her Instagram followers in June 2023.

“I said yes,” she wrote.

Nicole has had a busy year performing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway show Sunset Boulevard. Could 2025 be the year they find time to marry?

Scarlett Moffatt and Scott Dobinson

TV personality Scarlett Moffatt announced she and boyfriend Scott Dobinson were expecting their first child, son Jude, in 2023, who was born five weeks early in June of that year.

Five months later, Scarlett revealed the couple was engaged after Scott popped the big question at home.

“Mondays are my new favourite day. Walked in to find my soulmate on one knee, with baby Jude wearing the cutest outfit asking the question “Mammy will you marry Daddy.” The most perfect proposal in my favourite place, our home,” she wrote on Instagram. “I truly am on cloud nine, feel so lucky, it feels incredible being able to share this with you all, I always wished for this.”

Myleene Klass and Simon Motson

Former Hear’Say singer and Loose Women panelist Myleene Klass and boyfriend Simon Motson announced their engagement in 2020 after meeting on a blind date in 2015.

While it has been nearly five years since they revealed they want to marry, Myleene confessed the reason they haven’t walked down the aisle yet is due to having a busy family life.

Myleene has two daughters, Ava, 17, and Hero, 13 – with her ex-husband Graham Quinn. She and Simon share a five-year-old son Apollo.

Earlier this year, Myleene revealed to Closer how the wedding planning was going: “We have a lot of children between us, so at the minute it’s just one of those things that’s rumbling along. I reckon it will just happen.”

Whether the couple will have a big, extravagant wedding will be “down to the kids”, she said.

Myleene and Simon got engaged in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adele and Rich Paul

Global singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul might like to keep things private, but that hasn’t stopped Adele from gushing about her man.

During one of her headline shows in Munich, the Chasing Pavements hitmaker revealed she was “getting married” after they first forming a relationship in 2021.

The revelation was revealed after Adele read a fan’s sign that read: “Will you marry me?” While holding up her left hand, she responded: “I can’t marry you,” adding, “‘Cause I’m already getting married.”

There has been no further news surrounding Adele and Rich’s engagement or wedding. However, now that the singer has completed her Las Vegas residency, maybe now is the time!

Adele revealed she was engaged to Rich at one of her concerts (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sian Welby and Jake Beckett

Capital FM and This Morning host Sian Welby has been busy over the past few years. While her career has continued to blossom, so has her personal life.

While on vacation with boyfriend Jake Beckett in August 2023, Jake popped the big question and asked Sian to marry him.

“On Tuesday I thought we were just going on a boat trip!! Genuinely didn’t see this coming. For once I am totally speechless. I didn’t think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything. Love you Jakey x,” she wrote.

Earlier this year, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Ruby, in June.

