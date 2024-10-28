Star of Strictly and member of Blue Lee Ryan secretly married his wife Verity Paris earlier this month with a Spanish wedding.

The pair, who met years ago at an event, knew they wanted to marry each other during the pandemic. However, with restrictions in place, they decided to tie the knot in a civil ceremony in Gibraltar during lockdown two years ago without family and friends in attendance.

Lee married Verity at a secret ceremony in Spain (Credit: Shutterstock)

Lee Ryan secretly gets married to wife Verity

As exclusively reported by OK!, Lee and Verity celebrated their nuptials earlier this month on October 7 in a ceremony in Seville where they were able to invite guests. Lee’s fellow Blue members – Simon Webbe, Antony Costa, and Duncan James – were all in attendance.

When asked whether their big day went to plan, Lee said: “No, it rained! But by all accounts it’s good luck in Spain if it rains on your wedding day… Everything else went to plan though – we had some amazing singers and a brilliant opera singer called Marina Simioni who brought everyone to tears! Both of our parents walked us down the aisle, which was really special for us.”

The couple, who share two daughters and a son, also made sure their children were involved on the day.

“I walked down the aisle with my newborn son in my arms dressed in matching tux to Time by Hans Zimmer, played by a string quartet,” Lee revealed.

“Our children are our lives. There were 13 flower girls in total. All the children who were part of the wedding, their parents were bridesmaids and ushers. Our two girls were flower girls.”

Antony and Simon’s children were also dressed as flower girls at the wedding too.

Lee revealed that their first dance was to John Legend’s song Never Break.

All of Lee’s Blue band members attended the ceremony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We’ve had many ups and downs’

After rising to fame as one-fourth of Blue over two decades ago, Lee referred to his band members as his “brothers,” stating that they have been through “thick and thin”.

He stated that the band have “had many ups and downs over the years and it’s only the four of us who really know what it’s like”.

As for a honeymoon between him and Verity, the One Love hitmaker said they are “planning on three small city breaks to Venice, Paris and Budapest over the next year”.

