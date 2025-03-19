Television personality Myleene Klass has addressed why she may have looked a little different during today’s Loose Women.

The former Hear’Say star appeared on Wednesday’s show (March 19) alongside Coleen Nolan, Christine Lampard, and Mariella Frostrup. For the occasion, Myleene wore a blue stripe shirt, a tie and a full face of makeup.

But while Myleene looked her usual stylish self, that didn’t stop one eagle-eyed viewer from noticing there was something different about her appearance.

Myleene appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Myleene Klass reveals ‘intensive’ cosmetic procedure

“What’s up with Myleene’s forehead? It’s two different shades,” one user questioned on X.

Ahead of today’s Loose Women, however, Myleene took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie video without her makeup. In her caption, she revealed why she might have “brown bits” on her face.

“On @loosewomen today and in case you’re wondering why I’m extra freckly…I had IPL (intense pulsed light) to remove years of sun damage and pigmentation,” she wrote.

“These brown bits are going to fall off soon apparently and give even skin tone!”

According to WebMD, “Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, also known as a photo facial, is a way to improve the color and texture of your skin without surgery. It can undo some of the visible damage caused by sun exposure — called photoaging. You may notice it mostly on your face, neck, hands, or chest.”

However, while pointing to a larger patch on her forehead, the Everybody hitmaker told fans to “ignore the big brown spot”. She explained she “accidentally burned my head with hair straighteners”.

“Can’t wait to see the results,” she added.

During Loose Women, Myleene did not mention the procedure.

Myleene shows off results from cosmetic procedure (Credit: Instagram)

‘I only wear makeup when I need to’

During a 2013 interview with Glamour, Myleene spilled her beauty secrets.

“I always make sure I remove my makeup no matter how exhausted I am,” she said.

She continued: “I also love facials, but I do get nervous of a break out afterwards, so I concentrate on using skin creams that aren’t too heavy or greasy.”

However, Myleene only likes to use makeup products for particular occasions.

“I only wear makeup when I need to, like, when I’m seeing people in public or when I’m working. The rest of the time I like to let my skin breathe. I’m lazy when it comes to makeup!” she added.

