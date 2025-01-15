Myleene Klass campaigns for paid miscarriage bereavement leave after ‘torturous’ battle with baby loss

In a groundbreaking step toward improving the lives of women and families, Myleene Klass has successfully campaigned for changes to UK miscarriage laws.

The singer and television personality shared her journey after experiencing four miscarriages, describing the process as “torturous” and isolating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myleene Klass MBE (@myleeneklass)

Pregnancy Loss Review

Myleene’s advocacy efforts culminated in the unveiling of the Pregnancy Loss Review.

This report details the improvements to NHS miscarriage care.

Among the significant changes are:

Medical intervention after two miscarriages instead of three.

Access to pre-conception advice and mental health support.

24/7 emergency care for those experiencing miscarriage

These changes were spearheaded by Myleene in collaboration with Labour MP Olivia Blake and the baby loss charity Tommy’s.

Myleene hopes that they will help to reduce the stigma surrounding miscarriage.

“I never thought I’d see this day.” Myleene told MailOnline. “No woman or family will have to endure the unnecessary torture I went through.”

Myleene Klass and Sarah Owen appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss their victory (Credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass’s tragic miscarriages

Recalling her own experiences, Myleene described the “barbaric” decisions she faced in the immediate aftermath of her miscarriages.

From choosing how to handle fetal remains to walking through waiting rooms full of expectant mothers, the trauma was worsened by a lack of support.

“You’re standing there in your surgical socks shaking with the fear of it all and the upset, with your dead baby on the scan,” she said. “It’s torturous. It’s barbaric, and it’s all going to stop now.”

Myleene also highlighted the mental toll. She likened the PTSD rates among women who miscarry to those of soldiers returning from war.

“The cruel irony of nine months,” she added.

Myleene’s campaign sheds light on the taboo surrounding miscarriage.

Despite one in four women experiencing it, many feel unable to talk openly. For Myleene, breaking this silence was deeply personal.

“On my first day of filming my miscarriage documentary, I couldn’t say ‘I’ve had a miscarriage’,” she admitted. “Even the terminology around women’s health and reproduction and sexual health, it’s so negative. A ‘miscarriage’ or a ‘failed pregnancy’, everything is already written to fail for us.”

Her 2021 documentary, Miscarriage & Me, gave her the platform to share her story and demand change.

Myleene has been open about her miscarriages (Credit: Cover Images)

“Turning pain into power”

Throughout her journey, Myleene leaned on a network of friends and family.

She credited DJ Lauren Laverne and Amanda Holden as two of her biggest supporters.

“My friends and family have been superb,” Myleene gushed.

While celebrating the changes, Myleene emphasised the need for further action.

She advocates for data collection on miscarriage, similar to practices in Scandinavian countries, and wants education on baby loss to be included in school curriculums.

She believes this is just the beginning of her work in women’s health. “I have talked about turning the pain into power because that’s all I can do in this situation,” Myleene expressed. “This isn’t the end for me.”

Myleene’s campaign is more than a political victory – it’s a personal mission to ensure no other woman endures the pain she did.

Her children were a driving force in her fight for change.

“I wanted my children to see their mother turn her pain into power and the babies I never got to hold, to know they chose a mother who would fight to have their voices somehow heard,” she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the law change.

“I never dreamed those voices would resonate into the history books and their legacy would be the most powerful of all, real change.”

Read more: Myleene Klass takes savage ‘swipe’ at Vanessa Feltz’s cheating ex as This Morning star pays tribute to her

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know