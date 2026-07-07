A playful live TV moment took place on Tuesday as Susanna Reid joked that This Morning star Cat Deeley’s dress was “falling off”.

Cat, 49, appeared on Tuesday’s show in an off-the-shoulder blue floral Marks & Spencer dress. London remained sweltering, and the heat quickly became part of the chat.

During the handover from Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid, 55, asked Cat and Ben Shephard what was coming up next on This Morning. Cat and Ben sat on the blue sofa eating ice creams.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are the current main presenters of ITV’s This Morning. They took over as the programme’s regular weekday hosts in 2024. Cat Deeley previously became widely known for presenting SMTV Live and CD:UK, and later built a long presenting career in the US.

Ben Shephard has been a long-running ITV presenter, with credits including Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point.

This Morning regularly features live handovers with Good Morning Britain, creating informal exchanges between the two programmes’ presenters.

They told Susanna and Ed Balls they were cooling down because it was “so hot outside”. Susanna then spotted Cat’s outfit and went straight for the joke.

She said: “It’s so hot, Cat’s dress is falling off!”

Cat Deeley’s outfit on This Morning becomes talking point

Ben kept the moment going without missing a beat. He replied: “Yes, it’s supposed to be.”

Cat then explained the look herself. She told viewers: “It’s a one shoulder number.”

The exchange stayed light and friendly. Ben quickly moved the segment along and previewed the show.

He said: “Shall we tell you what’s coming up? We’re going to be finding out about the viral ice cream makers that you can get. Are they worth the hype? This one certainly is.”

Cat tied the conversation back to the heatwave and her outfit choice. She said: “Also, staying with the heat. How do you stop yourself becoming a sweaty mess in the hot weather.

“A one shoulder helps me! Dr Zoe has the sweat solutions you need.”

Susanna Reid made a joke about Cat Deeley’s dress on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The earlier on-air fashion joke that left Cat in hysterics

According to the Daily Mail, this was not the first recent outfit joke to spark laughter on air. Last week, fashion guru Jo Good left Cat and Ben in hysterical laughter during a live link.

Susanna Reid’s role on Good Morning Britain Susanna Reid is one of the main presenters of ITV’s Good Morning Britain. She joined the breakfast programme when it launched in 2014.

Good Morning Britain airs before This Morning on ITV on weekdays.

The two shows often share a live transition, known as the handover, in which presenters briefly chat before the next programme begins.

Jo modelled a clear plastic poncho and opened her segment with a line that made the studio crack up. She said: “It’s wet and warm and I’m in a sheath!”

Cat dropped to her knees laughing, according to the report. Ben looked red-faced as he tried to keep the show moving.

The innuendo did not stop there. Cat asked Jo if she was going to get her pussybow out, and Jo replied that she would get her pussybow out for Ben.

Ben answered with: “As long as you wear your sheath!” Cat then added: “Safety first!”

Read more: Cat Deeley under fire over ‘awkward’ blunder on This Morning during Spin to Win

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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