‘Totally bonkers!’: True crime fans uncover ‘insane’ hidden documentary Captive Audience and they can’t believe their eyes

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story is grabbing the attention of true crime fans all over again, with many calling the documentary “bonkers” and “wild”.

The powerful series revisits the shocking story of Steven Stayner, who was kidnapped when he was just seven years old.

His family faced every parent’s worst nightmare after he vanished while walking home from school.

Steven Stayner features in documentary Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Credit: BBC)

What came over the years that followed became an extraordinary story that few could have imagined.

Here’s everything to know about Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, where you can watch it and why viewers cannot stop talking about it.

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

The documentary opens with news coverage marking the return of Steven Stayner, who disappeared in 1972.

Steven was only seven years old when he vanished while walking home from school in Northern California. He got into a stranger’s car before disappearing for seven years.

Against all expectations, Steven escaped his captor and returned home at the age of 14. His family described his return as a “miracle”.

News reports from the time play during the opening scenes, with one reporter saying: “A bizarre story with a happy ending.”

Steven’s mother, Kay, offers a different view. She says: “Well, everybody wants a happy ending. And not very many true stories are a happy ending.”

Captive Audience tells the remarkable story of the Stayner family. Steven’s kidnapping and return shocked the public, but the events that followed proved even more astonishing.

Steven’s kidnapper change his name to Dennis Parnell (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Steven Stayner?

Paedophile Kenneth Parnell kidnapped Steven, took him to live in a one room cabin 200 miles away and changed his name to Dennis Parnell.

Steven suffered years of horrific abuse. One day he came home to discover a “new little brother” lying on the sofa. Parnell had abducted another young boy called Timmy White.

Knowing what Timmy faced, Steven decided to act. He took the younger boy and escaped. They hitchhiked towards Mexico before Steven brought Timmy to a police station.

Steven and Timmy were finally reunited with their families. Their remarkable story captured national attention and Steven soon became well known as news of his return spread across the country.

The Stayner family, including Steven’s four siblings, suddenly found themselves surrounded by media. Reporters and photographers gathered outside their home while police stood guard.

His sister says: “It was nonstop. And it didn’t stop.”

A few years later, Steven’s story became a television film called I Know My First Name Is Steven, which aired during the 80s.

Another crime later rocks the Stayner family (Credit: BBC)

Actor Cory “Corky” Nemec played Steven. The film later received a Golden Globe nomination and four Emmy nominations.

But Steven was not the family member struggling most with the sudden media attention.

Years later, the Stayner family became caught up in another deeply disturbing crime. The documentary reveals how the story unfolds, leading to an ending that many viewers say they never saw coming…

Captive Audience: Where to watch?

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story first aired in 2022. It has now found a fresh audience after arriving on BBC iPlayer.

Viewers have shared their reactions on Facebook, with one writing: “This documentary is insane.”

Another said: “This is a wild story. A good documentary for sure.” A third added: “This story is bonkers.”

Someone else even described it as “one of the top documentaries” they have ever watched.

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story consists of three 45 minute episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Will you be adding it to your watch list?

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer

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