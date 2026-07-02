Married At First Sight UK groom arrested over ‘rape’ following bombshell documentary

Married At First Sight UK is back under the spotlight after a former groom was reportedly arrested on suspicion of ‘rape’ following allegations linked to the hit E4 dating show.

Married At First Sight UK has already faced months of controversy after a bombshell BBC Panorama investigation lifted the lid on claims made by former contestants.

Now the reality series has been thrust into the headlines once again.

Married At First Sight UK was at the centre of a Panorama investigation in May (Credit: Channel 4)

The BBC programme featured two women who alleged they had been raped while appearing on the E4 reality series.

A third former bride, Shona Manderson, also alleged she was the victim of “sexual misconduct” during filming of the 2023 series. She was not one of the women who alleged rape.

All three men strongly denied the allegations.

MAFS UK groom arrested over ‘rape’

The Sun has today reported that a former Married At First Sight UK groom was arrested last month.

According to the newspaper, the man was interviewed by police on June 18 after the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into allegations raised in Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “This relates to an ongoing investigation, being led by the Met Police.

“He has since been bailed while enquiries remain ongoing.”

The force has not named the man.

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The Panorama documentary aired in May and sparked widespread concern over contestant welfare on the show.

Within days of the broadcast, Channel 4 Chief Content Officer Priya Dogra issued a public apology to the women who shared their experiences.

Channel 4’s Priya Dogra apologised to the women featured in Panorama (Credit: YouTube/ Royal Television Society)

Speaking at a press briefing, Priya said: “I have watched the programme and heard the women’s accounts, which are very troubling.

“Their distress is clear, and for that, I am of course deeply sorry.”

She also confirmed the broadcaster had launched an independent investigation into the programme’s welfare procedures.

Channel 4 previously said it would carefully consider the findings before making any decisions about the future of the series.

MAFS UK pulled from Channel 4

The fallout from the Panorama documentary has already had a huge impact on the Married At First Sight franchise.

In the days after the programme aired, Channel 4 removed every previous series of Married At First Sight UK from its streaming service.

Its new spin off, Second Marriage At First Sight, which was due to feature former UK and Australian brides and grooms, has also been put on hold.

The planned series has not been cancelled, but production remains paused while the external review continues.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has denied reports claiming Married At First Sight UK has already been axed for 2026.

A spokesperson previously told us the broadcaster will decide the show’s future once the independent investigation has concluded.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz recalls terrifying moment Rolf Harris ‘groped’ her on live TV as his wife stood by

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