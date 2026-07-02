Lady Louise Windsor graduates from the University of St Andrews after completing her four-year English degree in Scotland. Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie joined her for official portraits after Thursday’s ceremony.

As HELLO! reported, the 22-year-old posed at University House following the ceremony. She smiled for the camera and held her scroll in the official images.

Louise wore the university’s hooded graduation gown over a white shirt. In another portrait, her parents stood on either side of her. You can see the images here.

The photos also hinted at a subtle style change. Like her mother, Duchess Sophie, Louise appeared to debut a shorter blonde hairstyle for the occasion.

She spent the past four years studying English at the Scottish university. At St Andrews, four-year degree courses are standard.

Lady Louise Windsor: line of succession and family background Lady Louise Windsor is the elder child of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. She was born on 8 November 2003. Her younger brother is James, Earl of Wessex. Louise is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is in the line of succession to the British throne and is commonly described as 17th in line. Her parents decided that she and her brother would be raised largely outside full-time royal duties.

According to the St Andrews website, graduands must wear formal academic dress. That includes a dark skirt or trouser suit, a white blouse, and dark shoes. Kilts are also permitted.

Earlier on Thursday, Louise appeared with her rarely seen reported boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp. He also studies at the university.

Louise is 17th in line to the throne. Her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, did not appear at the event.

The wider royal family is in Scotland for Royal Week. The Princess of Wales is at Wimbledon.

Lady Louise Windsor has graduated (Credit: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Lady Louise Windsor graduates from university

Now that Lady Louise Windsor graduates, attention has turned to her next move. It is understood she will take a gap year focused on work, volunteering, and travel.

Her longer-term plans remain unclear. However, former royal press secretary Aisla Anderson previously speculated on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast that Louise could go into the “military”.

The publication also reported that Louise said on her LinkedIn page that she is interested in “the military, diplomacy or law”. The report added that she is expected to carve out her own path and will not take on royal duties in the future.

Another family milestone arrives on Friday. Louise will receive her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award from her father at a celebration at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

That event carries extra meaning this year. It marks the 70th anniversary of the award founded by her late grandfather, Prince Philip. It also marks 40 years of Prince Edward’s involvement.

A private student life still offered a few clues

Louise has largely stayed out of the spotlight during university. She studied in a private capacity and kept a low profile.

Still, a few details emerged over time. She joined the University Officers’ Training Corps while at St Andrews.

She also shares her father’s interest in the arts. According to the report, Louise appeared in several student productions on campus.

St Andrews’ student newspaper reported that she played a “powerful and cynical witch” called Nilvana in Dragon Theatre in January 2024. The university also holds a special royal link, as Prince William and Kate met there in 2001.

In May, reports claimed that Louise had taken on a part-time job at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire. With her degree complete, Lady Louise Windsor graduates into a new chapter that is already drawing interest.

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