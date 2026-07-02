Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has stepped out with a shorter, bob hairstyle at the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Farm.

HELLO! reported that Sophie, 61, appeared to cut around four inches from her hair. The new length sat above her collarbone.

Her colour also looked lighter. The brighter blonde shade gave the style a fresh finish.

Royal watchers usually see Prince Edward’s wife with long blonde hair. That made the change stand out right away.

Sophie, 61, has worn her hair long for more than a decade. But this is not her first shorter look.

Duchess Sophie’s previous bob hairstyle in 2011 Sophie previously wore a shorter bob in 2011. The hairstyle was described as swishy and voluminous.

It featured a side parting and flicked-out ends.

She wore the look at Zara and Mike Tindall’s pre-wedding party in Edinburgh.

The event took place on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

The Duchess Sophie bob brings back a familiar royal look

HELLO! noted that Sophie has not chosen a shorter bob in quite some time. That helped turn this appearance into a talking point.

She has been married to Prince Edward for 27 years. During that time, her long hair became one of her signature style features.

The report also looked back to 2011. That year, Sophie wore a swishy, voluminous bob with a side parting.

She showed off that hairstyle at Zara and Mike Tindall’s pre-wedding party in Edinburgh on the Royal Yacht Britannia. The look featured flicked-out ends.

It also paired with the peach-toned shift dress she wore to the event. The comparison makes this latest cut feel like a return to a flattering style.

Duchess Sophie wowed fans with her bob (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans gush over Sophie’s new look

Royal fans were stunned by Sophie’s new dramatic look. One person said on X: “Can we talk about how amazing Sophie’s hair looks! Wow!”

Another wrote: “Wow is all I can say. She looks amazing with this cut!”

A third added: “I love it too!! It suits her so well.”

Meanwhile, a fourth gushed: “I quite like Sophie’s new cut and she wears that length well. It frames her face nicely.”

Someone else said: “That haircut made her look like she’s 30!! Wow!!”

How long Duchess Sophie has been married to Prince Edward Duchess Sophie has been married to Prince Edward for 27 years. She is the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Over the course of their marriage, Sophie has often been associated with a long blonde hairstyle.

Celebrity hairdresser Jason Collier previously spoke to HELLO! about the bob. He said: “At the age of 50 plus, a bob can bring instant freshness as it removes tired, damaged ends, lifts the face, and creates a sense of movement that longer, heavier hair sometimes lacks. It’s also a cut that works brilliantly with natural silver tones, adding shine and definition.”

Collier also stressed the upkeep. He said: “Bobs rely on sharp lines, so regular trims every 6-8 weeks are key to keeping the shape fresh.

“This cut looks stunning with natural greys, but highlights or balayage can add dimension. Shorter lengths allow colour to shine more brightly, giving the hair extra vibrancy.”