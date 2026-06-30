Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie reportedly appeared at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials on Sunday.

As reported by GB News, Andrew made a rare public appearance at the king’s Norfolk estate. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, competed there while Prince Edward watched.

Andrew reportedly kept a low profile during the morning. It said he left at about 10.30am, shortly after Sophie completed her round.

One onlooker told The Sun: “Andrew sneaked in and sneaked out and definitely didn’t want to be seen.”

The same eyewitness claimed that Andrew avoided the main crowd. The witness said he watched from a concealed spot under the trees instead.

Andrew reportedly stepped out in Sandringham recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Why did the Andrew, Edward and Sophie’s Sandringham sighting stand out?

The sighting stood out because Andrew has rarely appeared in public since moving to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate earlier this year.

He left Royal Lodge in February as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal deepened. He later moved to Marsh Farm after extensive renovation work.

Police arrested Andrew days after the move on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. It came after he was accused of sharing confidential and sensitive information with late convicted sex offender Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

According to The Sun, authorities barred him from riding horses on the king’s grounds. Since then, he has largely stayed out of view.

What caught witnesses’ eyes about Edward and Sophie?

Sophie, 61, competed in the SanDrivingHam Challenge. The class tests the skill of the driver, groom and passengers across several sections.

Sandringham Horse Driving Trials: key facts The Sandringham Horse Driving Trials began in 1982 at Sandringham in Norfolk. The event is linked to Prince Philip, who helped establish carriage driving at Sandringham. It is traditionally staged on the weekend after Royal Ascot. The programme has included classes such as Cones, Scurry and Trials Driving, along with a Gateway Competition. The SanDrivingHam Challenge tests the combined performance of the driver, groom and passengers. Stand show inspection of turnout, vehicle, horse, harness and presentation Figure of eight Set route drive Additional judged challenge elements within the competition format

She wore a long cream jacket, a navy floral skirt and a straw boater hat. Unlike Andrew and Edward, she stayed through the afternoon and later presented prizes.

Edward also left after Andrew, according to the report. One eyewitness told The Sun: “But I saw Andrew leave the field at 10.30am, just after Sophie had ridden her round, then I saw Edward walking towards his car smiling shortly afterwards.”

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were understood to be staying at Wood Farm during the three-day event. The property sits close to Andrew’s current home on the estate.

The report added that their daughter Lady Louise, who often takes part in the trials, was absent this year.

Wood Farm and Marsh Farm: the Sandringham properties mentioned Wood Farm is a house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It has long been used by members of the Royal Family as a private residence on the estate. Marsh Farm is another property on the Sandringham estate named in reports about Prince Andrew’s move from Royal Lodge. Royal Lodge is a separate royal residence in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. Sandringham Estate: royal estate in Norfolk

Wood Farm: residence on the Sandringham estate

Marsh Farm: property on the Sandringham estate referenced in reports about Andrew

Royal Lodge: residence in Windsor Great Park formerly associated with Andrew

Could this Andrew Edward Sophie Sandringham moment mean more?

The sighting also highlighted the complicated family picture around Andrew’s life in Norfolk.

Reports previously claimed that Edward may have been the first royal relative to visit his brother after Andrew moved to Sandringham over Easter. King Charles has apparently stayed on the estate several times since February but is not thought to have seen him.

According to the report, Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also not thought to have visited their father there.