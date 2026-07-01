Queen Camilla’s meeting with author J.K. Rowling sparked instant backlash after the Queen welcomed the Harry Potter writer to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Palace framed the visit around books, literacy and children reading for pleasure. Critics online quickly focused on something else.

The Royal Family posted: “With a shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure, The Queen and author J.K. Rowling have met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.”

The post added: “Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations.”

That message did not calm the mood. The comments soon filled with anger (you can check out the post, here), especially because the meeting landed during Pride Month.

Why the Queen Camilla and J.K. Rowling meeting blew up so fast

One commenter wrote: “Absolutely horrible any time, but especially during pride month.”

Another posted trans pride flags and added: “Trans rights are human rights” in all caps.

Other replies were even sharper. One said: “Literacy is great. Transphobia is not. Do better,”

Many social media users described the meeting as “tone-deaf”. One even slammed the royal family’s PR team, stating: “Shame on the royal PR team.”

Another wrote: “Oh no, what a blunder. Is this really what the Royal Family stands for? Transphobia is not okay.”

A further critic added: “Trans people’s dignity and lives matter. Hosting this giant transphobe shows which side the royal family are on – shame on you.”

Much of the fury centred on Rowling’s long-running controversy over transgender issues. The timing only made the reaction louder.

The Holyroodhouse photo-op left royal watchers asking one awkward question

One person seized on the Palace’s point about young readers. They wrote: “Young people, except trans people, though, right?. Meeting with the biggest, most insufferable terf of all on the last day of Pride Month wasn’t the best decision and isn’t a good look for you.”

J.K. Rowling has used language and expressed her views towards transgender people in a manner which has been referred to as transphobic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since publishing the Harry Potter series, Rowling has become increasingly outspoken online on trans issues. She has widely been described as an anti-trans activist.

Queen Camilla’s meeting with J.K. Rowling was not the first royal link

In their report, Town and Country Magazine pointed to Rowling’s 2023 response after critics called her transphobic. She said: “I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy. What a pompous way to live your life, walking around thinking, what will my legacy be?

“Whatever, I’ll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living.”

This was not Rowling’s first royal connection. In 2017, Prince William made her a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace for her contributions to literature and philanthropy.

A representative for J.K. Rowling and Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

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