EastEnders spoilers for next week: Denise meets the secret sibling who could save her life and Priya is on a mission

EastEnders spoilers for next week see the arrival of Denise’s long-lost brother, Darnell. Time is running out for cancer-stricken Denise and her family hope Darnell might be a match for a steam cell donation. But will he agree to be his sibling’s saviour?

Elsewhere, Priya embarks on a mission to find out if Ravi or Max is the father of her unborn baby. And Alfie’s surprise party for Kat ends in disaster, which results in Suki issuing the couple with a threat.

Here are nine EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Denise shock sibling twist in EastEnders spoilers

Denise is placed in a coma (Credit: BBC)

1. Time is running out for Denise

The clock is ticking to find a suitable stem cell match for Denise. Knowing her life depends on it, the Fox-Trueman’s double their efforts ahead of the donor drive at Walford community centre. As Denise’s health continues to worsen doctors are forced to place her in a medically induced coma. But there could be a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel when Kim discovers Dee has a half-brother called Darnell.

Darnell and Denise come face to face (Credit: BBC)

2. Jack risks everything to save Denise

With time running out to trace Darnell, Jack is forced to take drastic action. But unbeknownst to him, Kim has already made contact. Darnell is horrified to realise the truth about why he’s been tracked down, but still agrees to see Denise. But the tragic reality of the situation soon proves too much as Darnell makes a swift exit.

Darnell has a decision to make in EastEnders spoilers

Jack lashes out at Darnell (Credit: BBC)

3. There’s more heartbreaking news for Denise

Denise is brought out of her coma, but more bleak news follows. The medical team explain Denise’s cancer treatment isn’t working, meaning the need for a steam cell donor is greater than ever. Denise is buoyed to learn of Darnell’s existence. But when Jack later meets with him and his daughter Grace, things don’t go to plan. Jack returns to the hospital with devastating news on Darnell. Has Denise’s fate been sealed?

Penny and Priya wrestle with their guilt in EastEnders spoilers

Penny is lying to Vinny (Credit: BBC)

4. Penny finally accepts support

Stubborn Penny has been trying to handle pregnancy in her own, independent way. But last week’s fall has been a wake-up call. The mum-to-be reluctantly accepts support as she and Vinny prepare for the tot’s arrival. But Penny’s guilty conscience pricks when Vinny enlists Harry’s help.

Priya fears she’s carrying Max’s baby (Credit: BBC)

5. Priya plots a DNA test

While Penny knows she’s carrying Harry’s kid, pregnant Priya has no clue if her baby daddy is Max or Ravi. Using the donor drive as her chance to find out, Priya enlists Jean’s help to obtain DNA samples from both men. The intention is to use the samples to pursue a secret paternity test. But can they pull it off?

Amy seeks comfort from Craig in EastEnders spoilers

Craig continues to pursue Amy (Credit: BBC)

6. Amy gets rejected by Denzel

Denzel decides he’s going to ask Amy out, but gets cold feet when Howie issues him a warning. Later, Amy makes her move but is gutted when Denzel rejects her. Feeling heartbroken and humiliated, Amy encounters Craig in the park. He’s only too willing to offer the teen a shoulder to cry on. Amy is flattered by the attention and agrees to Craig’s suggestion of meeting up more often.

Suki and Eve receive worrying news about Ria (Credit: BBC)

7. Suki and Eve fear they will lose Ria

There’s bad news for Eve and Suki when the couple learn Ria’s mother may seek custody. Naturally, the thought of losing their foster daughter is heartbreaking. Suki takes her stress out on Vinny as the argue over Penny and the baby. Will there be another family rift?

Kat and Alfie face another crisis in EastEnders spoilers

Alfie’s surprise party ends badly (Credit: BBC)

8. Suki issues a threat to Kat

Desperate to lift Kat’s spirits, Alfie decides to surprise his wife with a Benidorm-themed party. Kat is genuinely moved, but the rowdy celebrations are cut short by a community officer who threatens the Moons with a fine. Things go from bad to worse when Ria ends up injured. Fearing this could jepordise their custody chances, Suki threatens Kat with legal action.

Priya and Ravi commit to one another (Credit: BBC)

9. Priya only wants Ravi

Priya is determined to leave her affair with Max in the past and move on. As the week comes to a close, she and Ravi reaffirm their love and make plans for their future. But will Priya really get her happy ever after? Or will the baby turn out to be Max’s?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns