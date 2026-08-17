Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to return to the UK in September, with charity commitments and work linked to the Invictus Games expected to shape his week-long stay.

The trip could mark the start of more frequent visits following his reported private reunion with King Charles at Highgrove. A source described as close to Harry told GB News that the duke could travel to Britain “every few months”.

It has not been decided whether Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will accompany him on future trips, the report claimed.

Harry is planning on returning to the UK next year (Credit: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Questions over Prince Harry’s UK stay and security

Where Harry will stay in September remains unclear. It’s been claimed that he was denied accommodation at Buckingham Palace during his previous visit after palace sources alleged that he missed a deadline to accept an offer from the king.

A meeting between father and son during the upcoming trip has not been confirmed. Charles is expected to be at Balmoral for his summer break when Harry arrives.

The duke’s dispute with the Home Office over his security arrangements also continues. Harry lost a legal challenge concerning the automatic police protection he previously received during UK visits and is reportedly pressing for his threat level to be reviewed again.

Prince Harry’s charity work and Invictus Games plans

Among the commitments expected to feature in September is Harry’s work with WellChild. He is patron of the charity, which supports seriously ill children and their families.

Harry was reportedly left energised by his return to the UK (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Preparations for the next Invictus Games, due to be held in Birmingham next summer, are also said to be a priority. The duke’s other British patronages include the Halo Trust and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Explaining the reported increase in visits, the source told the outlet: “The template for his visits has been working well, so the frequency of trips will increase, especially in the run-up to Invictus, which he’s determined to make the best games yet.”

They added: “So he’ll be coming back and forth a lot more, every few months.”

King Charles reunion reportedly left Harry ‘energised’

The plans come after Harry and his family reportedly spent time with Charles at Highgrove in July. The gathering was described in the report as a “private family occasion”.

It was reportedly the first time the king had seen his California-based grandchildren in more than four years. The visit was also said to be Meghan’s first time in Britain since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

No official photographs from Highgrove were made public. However, people in Harry’s circle reportedly said that he felt “buoyed, very happy and really energised” after the reunion.

The king met with Harry recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry, Meghan and their children also reportedly went to Althorp during their time in Britain. The Northamptonshire estate is the Spencer family home and the burial place of Diana, Princess of Wales. According to the report, they met Earl Spencer and Dr Cat Jarman there.

Meghan later shared photographs from the Althorp visit on Instagram. One image showed Harry, Archie and Lilibet together in the grounds.

The source claimed that Harry wants future visits to place greater emphasis on his patronages, adding: “He wants more of a foothold here, more trips back, less courtroom drama. And he always loves seeing his family.”

Despite the questions surrounding September’s arrangements, the reported plan would see Harry establish a more regular presence in Britain as the Birmingham Invictus Games approach.

ED! has contacted Harry’s representatives for comment.

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