Prince William has paid tribute to Dame Deborah James in a video shown at the inaugural Bowelbabe Fund Rebel Ball.

His message came just hours after Prince Harry made a plea to NATO for veterans.

William’s pre-recorded message played during Thursday evening’s London gala before her family, friends and other guests. The event honoured Dame Deborah James’ cancer campaigning legacy on what would have been her 45th birthday.

The Prince of Wales praised the late campaigner’s spirit and the work continuing in her name.

Deborah James died in 2022 (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Prince William remembers Deborah’s rebellious hope

William met Deborah several times, including only weeks before her death in June 2022. In the message, he recalled the humour and optimism she showed while living with bowel cancer.

William explained what stayed with him from their meetings.

He said: “What struck me was Deborah’s positivity and humour in the face of adversity – what she liked to call ‘rebellious hope’.”

He also celebrated the Bowelbabe Fund’s progress during its first four-and-a-half years. William said its investment in pioneering research was “giving more people more time with the ones they love”.

His message to attendees also focused on the spirit of the evening. He said Deborah would have wanted everyone dancing, celebrating and making memories.

Prince William paid tribute to Dame Deborah James. (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com/Shutterstock)

Bowelbabe Fund’s cancer research work continues

Deborah launched the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK one month before her death. Its initial target was £250,000, while her wider fundraising efforts later climbed into the millions.

The fund backs pioneering research and work raising awareness of bowel cancer. Deborah was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer in December 2016, when she was 35.

The disease later progressed to stage 4. She died in June 2022, aged 40.

The campaigner also hosted the You, Me And The Big C podcast. She received a damehood for that fundraising work.

Dame Deborah James’ family marks her birthday

Her husband, Sebastien Bowen, said the celebration reflected the qualities that made Deborah special. He highlighted “her energy, her courage and her ability to bring people together behind a cause she believed in”.

Sebastien said the family wanted to honour Deborah on her birthday through the ball. Gaby Roslin hosted the event, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor among its performers.

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The West End cast of Disco Inferno also took to the stage. The evening combined that entertainment with fundraising for research and awareness.

William’s appearance formed part of the first Rebel Ball’s tribute to Deborah.

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