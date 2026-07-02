Lisa Faulkner has shared a personal health update with fans as she revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

She said doctors found early-stage breast cancer and that she has already had surgery.

Lisa, 54, posted the news on Instagram after a quiet spell online. As reported by The Sun, her update explained why she had stepped back from social media.

She said: “I know I’ve been very quiet on here, reason being I have had to have surgery because I’ve had the early stages of breast cancer.”

Lisa then told followers when the operation happened. She also shared reassuring news about the result.

She added: “I had surgery two weeks ago, and it was quite a big op but it’s all good and I’ve my results back and they’ve got everything out.”

Lisa Faulkner has shared her cancer diagnosis (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

What Lisa Faulkner’s cancer update revealed next

Lisa, who is married to TV chef John Torode, said the surgery cleared the cancer. She now expects radiotherapy in the coming weeks.

She said: “So it’s all clear and I just need now to have some radiotherapy in a few weeks.”

The star also gave fans a brief recovery update. Her message sounded calm and grateful.

Lisa said: “I just wanted to say I’ve got a bit of healing to do but I’m good. I’m well and feeling so much better and I’m so grateful I went for my mammogram.”

That point sat at the heart of her post. She urged people not to delay mammogram appointments.

She said screening helped doctors find the cancer early. Lisa told followers: “I just wanted to say don’t put them off, go, because they found this and without that mammogram it wouldn’t have been picked up.”

Lisa also thanked the NHS for her care. She stressed the value of early treatment.

In her words: “Thank you to our wonderful NHS and the fact we can have these mammograms and we can get treatment early.”

Why this health update may hit home for fans

The news drew quick attention because she remains a familiar face on British television. Many viewers first knew her as an actress.

Lisa Faulkner career timeline Lisa Faulkner is an English actress, presenter and cook.

She first became widely known for acting roles on British television, including work in drama series during the 1990s and 2000s.

She later moved into food television and won Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

After that win, she developed a television career focused on cooking and lifestyle programmes.

She has presented and appeared on food shows including Weekend Kitchen and John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

Her television profile has spanned acting, presenting and cookery.

In recent years, she has built a strong second career as a TV chef. That shift kept her in the public eye and widened her audience.

Fans offered their support to Lisa in the comment section of her post. One person said: “Sending lots of love and hugs. Stay strong.”

Another wrote: “Sending lots of love, glad you’re on the healing journey take care.”

Someone else added: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lisa.”

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