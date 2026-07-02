Threats against Prince Harry have been detailed in a new security report ahead of his UK visit and the news was discussed on Good Morning Britain today.

Hosts Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray returned to the GMB studio on Thursday, July 2, to cover headlines from the UK and abroad. Their discussion quickly moved to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and UK security: key background to recent legal disputes Prince Harry has challenged changes to his UK security arrangements since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Security decisions for royals and public figures are handled through official government processes rather than by the Royal Household alone.

Harry has previously argued that his level of protection in the UK should reflect specific threat and risk factors.

Disputes over security have been linked to questions about visits to Britain and whether his family could travel with him.

Public reporting on the issue has often focused on legal hearings, risk assessments and the distinction between publicly funded protection and private security.

ITV News has seen a confidential risk assessment report that claims the Duke of Sussex faces threats from six terrorist plots. The report said five of those alleged plots originated in the UK.

The timing added to the attention. Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly due to visit Britain with their family next month after four years. It’s to mark the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, set to be held in Birmingham next July.

Harry has already expressed his concern over having security in the UK. Harry and Meghan’s automatic taxpayer-funded security was downgraded when they quit senior royal duties and moved to the US in 2020.

Harry’s request for full police protection for his UK visit next month with his family was denied, according to reports.

Threats against Prince Harry discussed on GMB

On GMB on Thursday, Ranvir introduced the item by stressing how sensitive the material was. She told viewers: “It’s a highly sensitive document written by the Sussex’s private security firm, and it details these potential attacks that are facing the couple.”

That line set the tone for the segment.

As reported by WalesOnline, Adil and Ranvir shared the update live on air during the latest broadcast.

ITV royal editor Chris Ship also joined the discussion. His presence underlined the seriousness of the topic.

Prince Harry is the focus of six terrorist plots, according to a highly sensitive security report (Credit: Cover Images)

What viewers heard about the reported risks

The security report, commissioned by Harry’s own private security firm, detailed dozens of threats and potential attacks facing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and included an al-Qaeda document which called for his assassination.

Five allegedly came from within the UK. That claim gave the story extra weight because of the reported upcoming visit.

As reported by ITV News, the document was submitted to the UK security committee, aka RAVEC, tasked with deciding whether Harry should get taxpayer-funded police protection when he visits Britain.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK visits since stepping back from royal duties Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and later moved to the United States. Since then, Harry has returned to Britain for a number of occasions including family events, court appearances and ceremonial moments.

Meghan has made fewer UK visits in that period.

Public attention around any possible family trip has often centred on security, logistics and the length of stay.

Reports about a return to Britain frequently note how long it has been since the couple last visited together with their children.

Why the timing raised fresh questions

The Prince Harry threat claims landed at a moment when public interest in the Sussexes was already high. Any reported UK visit would likely draw attention.

Chris Ship’s GMB contribution added further context from the royal beat. He said: “It’s not an issue of money. Harry’s point is, ‘I left the UK in 2020 when naturally my royal protection was removed because I left the royal family but when I come back to the UK, I’m meant to get a review every single year, I haven’t had one for six years.’

“You’re still the son of the king. Your children are still the grandchildren of the king. Why do you not at least have a review?”

Chris added: “The king is someone who will not want to interfere with this kind of thing because he knows his constitutional position.”

Representatives for Prince Harry have been contacted for comment.

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.