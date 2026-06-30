Viewers react as Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins hops over to rival channel to host daytime show

Jeremy Vine viewers got quite the surprise this week after tuning in to find Good Morning Britain favourite Charlotte Hawkins sitting in his place.

The ITV presenter has swapped breakfast television for Channel 5’s popular daytime show while Jeremy enjoys a short break.

So why is Charlotte hosting, and when will Jeremy be back? And what do viewers think?

Jeremy Vine has been replaced by Charlotte Hawkins on his show this week (Credit: Channel 5)

Where is Jeremy Vine as Charlotte Hawkins steps in?

Fans switching on to The Jeremy Vine Show on Monday morning, June 29, were greeted by Charlotte instead of Jeremy.

Looking stylish in a tropical lime print blouse, Charlotte led the day’s biggest discussions, including the World Cup, children’s mental health and hose pipe bans.

Charlotte is best known for Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte had already stepped in for Matthew Allwright on his Channel 5 show last Friday. Now she has taken on an even bigger presenting role while Jeremy is away.

Alongside her long running role on Good Morning Britain, Charlotte also previously co-hosted Sky’s breakfast programme Sunrise with Eamonn Holmes.

A source told The Sun that Charlotte will continue working for ITV, but is enjoying the chance to “push herself”.

The insider added: “It’s a great step for Charlotte and shows just how much she is valued at 5 and trusted to step in when needed.

“She’s a huge talent and there is lots of exciting things coming up for her.”

Charlotte will continue hosting The Jeremy Vine Show on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Show producers ITN told TVGuide that Jeremy is on holiday. Isabel Webster will then take over presenting duties on Thursday and Friday until his return.

Charlotte his best known for Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Channel 5 fans react to Charlotte on The Jeremy Vine Show

Judging by the early reaction, Charlotte has already won plenty of viewers over.

Commenting on Instagram alongside a picture of Charlotte in the Jeremy Vine studio, one fan wrote: “An absolute pro no matter what show you’re on, Charlotte.”

Another added: “Well done Charlotte.”

TV stylist Mark Heyes also praised her, writing: “Excellent work!”

Charlotte’s stint may only be temporary, but viewers appear more than happy to see her behind the Channel 5 desk while Jeremy enjoys his holiday.

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