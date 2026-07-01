Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones have reportedly stepped away from The Voice UK, despite claims ITV bosses were hoping to bring the McFly duo back for series 15.

The pair became firm favourites with viewers during their time on the talent show.

But fresh reports suggest other work commitments have made a return impossible as questions continue over the programme’s future.

Future of The Voice UK remains unclear

The Voice UK series 14 has already been hit by delays, with reports suggesting it is now expected to air sometime later this year. Its production was complete some time ago.

That has reportedly created a scheduling headache for ITV. If the show launches in the autumn, it could leave clash with host Emma Willis’ new Strictly job.

Emma, 50, will host Strictly Come Dancing after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped down last year, adding to the uncertainty surrounding The Voice.

Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones have reportedly quit The Voice (Credit: Kieron McCarron/Shutterstock)

Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones ‘unable to return’

A source told The Sun: “Tom and Danny loved their time on the show, but a full series is a huge commitment.”

The insider also claimed Tom’s busy workload meant returning was no longer an option.

They said: “Tom is back and forth from New York, working on taking Paddington: The Musical over there from London’s West End and he’s also in and out of the studio writing the eighth McFly album with Danny. As much as they would have liked to return to The Voice, sadly it’s impossible.”

The source added that filming is expected to resume this autumn. However, it is still not known whether Emma will return as host for another series.

The Voice last aired in 2024, when Ava Manning, mentored by Danny and Tom, was crowned the winner. She received a Universal record deal, £50,000 in prize money and a luxury holiday to Universal Resort in Orlando.

ITV’s schedule has experienced some wider changes. Celebrity Big Brother has reportedly been axed after the broadcaster rested the reality series and explored a possible move to ITV2 in 2027.

Another insider told The Sun that booking celebrity talent has become more challenging. Apparently, many stars want to sign up for The Celebrity Traitors instead.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Emma Willis reveals ‘fears’ ahead of hosting job

ITV has yet to confirm any decisions about The Voice UK’s coaching line-up, leaving the future of the panel up in the air for now.

Representatives for ITV, Danny and Tom have been contacted for comment.

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