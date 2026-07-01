Worst Neighbour Ever is the latest true crime series from Netflix, and the first episode focuses on the truly frightening case of Frances Zaayer who went from friend to killer.

The show is the latest instalment in Netflix’s ‘Worst Ever’ franchise, following on from the hugely successful Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever.

A synopsis for the show tell us: “You think you know your neighbours? Think again. This new series features shocking firsthand accounts of violence, intimidation, and harassment. Through compelling testimonials, startling body cam footage, and animated reenactments, Worst Neighbour Ever proves the people next door aren’t just a nuisance – they’re lethal.”

This “intense documentary” series details true stories of neighbours gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution. And the first episode in the Worst Neighbour Ever series focuses on Frances Zaayer, who shot her neighbours – killing one, and maiming the other.

Shawna Scott relives the tragedy in Worst Neighbour Ever (Credit: Netflix)

Worst Neighbour Ever: What did Frances Zaayer do?

Netflix’s latest drop, Worst Neighbour Ever, is a four part series. And each of the episodes features a different, equally horrifying, incident between neighbours.

The first instalment, entitled She Finally Snapped, focuses on the truly disturbing actions of Frances Zaayer. She started as a friend of the Scott family, but became their worst nightmare. Her incessant harassment ended in murder.

Shawna and David Scott were happily married, living in the small community of Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Everybody got on, and it was a peaceful neighbourhood. That is until Frances Zaayer, an old friend of the Scott family, got in touch to ask if she could stay with them for a while in 2017.

She told them she was getting a divorce, and needed somewhere to stay for a while. When she bought the house next-door to Shawna and Dave, she asked if she could live with the couple while she renovated her new home…

Shawna, an inherently decent person, agreed. However, Frances soon became “grumpy” and “controlling”. She also showed them worrying content which made it clear she was racist. Dave was black man. When she eventually Frances moved out, her alarming behaviour intensified.

Frances’ behaviour escalated into violence

Shawna and Dave became more and more scared as Frances’ behaviour became violent. First of all, Frances built a driveway over the shared property line – encroaching on her neighbour’s land. She subsequently reported Shawna for working while being on benefits. But this was a lie.

When Shawna asked why she was doing this, Frances replied: “Because I can.” Things became so tense that Frances and Shawna had a physical fight, which Frances reported to police. But, once again, she lied painting herself as the victim.

Despite being unhurt, Frances began wearing a neck brace and insisted on pressing charges. Police arrested Shawna, but later released her due to insufficient evidence. Frances then began videoing Shawna’s family, telling them she’d been advised to get the FBI and President Trump involved with the case. She also mowed the lawn naked, and continued her tirade of abuse against the Scott family.

Now Shawna, speaking in the Netflix documentary Worst Neighbour Ever, admits she felt like a “prisoner in her own home”.

Frances Zaayer is the focus of Worst Neighbour Ever (Credit: Netflix)

Why did Frances Zaayer kill Dave Scott?

After a year of living side by side, circumstances worsened to the point of no return. Police were forced to drop Frances’ assault case against Shawna because of lack of evidence. This caused Frances to become enraged that Shawna wasn’t going to be charged.

In truly disturbing scenes, Frances arrived at her neighbour’s house with a gun. She shot Shawna in the face. The bullet went in through her nose and out the side of her head. She survived but was left blind in one eye and deaf in one ear. She required 16 surgeries.

Frances also fatally shot deputy jailer Dave in the chest, killing him at the age of 47. Tragically, Shawna discovered he had died when she woke from her coma.

Where is Frances Zaayer now?

Police arrested Frances Zaayer, 51 at the time, at the scene of the crime, and there was enough evidence to prosecute. She currently remains in prison where she belongs.

A judge sentenced her to 35 years in prison after being charged with murder, attempted murder, and burglary.

She will be eligible for parole in 2038. Speaking in the episode, Shawna revealed: “It’s my biggest fear for Frances to be paroled. My fear for my kids, my family. Honestly, I hope she never gets out. There’s still a fear that’s in the back of my head every day.”

Shawna’s daughter Haley also features in the documentary. Talking about her stepfather Dave, she said at the sentencing: “I know families of the victims often end their statements with ‘I forgive you’, or ‘I need to forgive you to move on’. But I want to make myself very clear. I do not forgive you, I don’t want to forgive you, and I’m never going to forgive you.”

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You can stream all four episodes of Worst Neighbour Ever on Netflix now.